Florida (Reuters)

Maximilian Araujo, Darwin Nunez, and Matías Viña scored three goals in Uruguay’s 3-1 victory over Panama, in Group C of the Copa America in Florida.

The victory put Uruguay’s first three points on par with the United States, which won 2-0 over Bolivia in the second match of Group C.

Uruguay, led by Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsa, which has won the Copa America title 15 times, a joint record, was rewarded for its strong start, when Araujo fired a wonderful shot from the edge of the penalty area into the net in the 16th minute.

Panama’s performance improved after the break, and wasted many opportunities to get back into the game.

Jose Fajardo fired a powerful shot that went wide of the goal in the 52nd minute, after a defensive error by Matias Oliveira, and Jose Rodriguez tested Uruguayan goalkeeper Sergio Rochette with a powerful shot from long range.

In response to a question about what he told his players at halftime, Panama coach Thomas Christiansen told reporters, “I told them that they should not be afraid. They must increase their level of confidence in themselves. They are capable of doing what they did in the second half, and after the goal, like Uruguay, we made it.” Opportunities.

Uruguay was in a difficult situation for most of the second half, but Nunez, who had already wasted many opportunities, eased the pressure on his team in the 85th minute, when he scored the second goal with a direct shot into the bottom corner, after a shot was returned in front of him.

During stoppage time, Viña rose above everyone else to score the third goal for Uruguay with a header, following a cross from a free kick, and Michael Amir Murillo then reduced the gap for Panama, with a powerful shot that went beyond goalkeeper Rochette.

Luis Suarez, 37 years old, Uruguay’s all-time top scorer, sat on the bench without participating.

Uruguay will meet Bolivia in New Jersey next Thursday, while Panama will play with the United States in Atlanta.