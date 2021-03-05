Uruguay is analyzing the possibility of allowing entry to tourists who are vaccinated against coronavirus or have suffered the disease and are immunized.

This is how the Uruguayan Tourism Minister, Germán Cardoso, in statements to the press, where he stated that he himself proposed this possibility in the last Council of Ministers.

“It is being studied in the orbit of the scientific professionals of the GACH (Honorary Scientific Advisory Group) and the Ministry of Public Health to provide an answer,” said Cardoso.

Playa Mansa, in Punta del Este, with a summer for domestic tourism. Photo: Xinhua / Nicolás Celaya

In this sense, he emphasized that “surely” the health passport it is a trend that makes the world go in that direction and added that Uruguay will participate in a congress of the World Tourism Organization where the matter will be studied.

The summer season in Uruguay was strongly affected by the measure to close borders due to the coronavirus since its tourist strength is based on visitors from Argentina and Brazil.

internal tourism

In this regard, Cardoso pointed out that they still do not have the final numbers of how much this measure affected the sector although he stressed that from the portfolio they managed to seduce Uruguayans into internal tourism.

“This resulted in a very complex situation. The fact that Argentines and Brazilians, who are our main clients, cannot come, has generated huge losses,” he commented.

He also highlighted that Uruguayan spending on tourism was more but that, for logical reasons, it could not reach what foreigners who make tourism in the country spend.

“Now we (work) with the conviction that we can plan a second semester of the year as we could not do it in the course of all of 2020 and in the first semester of 2021, surely with the immunized and vaccinated population able to receive foreigners“, he pointed.

The minister also referred to the announcement by American Airlines that it will stop flying directly between Uruguay and the United States and stressed that it is negative news for the country.

“I spoke yesterday with (Uruguayan Foreign Minister) Francisco Bustillo to initiate actions before the representation of the United States government in Uruguay with the aim of reversing this situation,” he concluded.

EFE