Marcelo Bielsa returns to football. The 67-year-old Argentine coach, as revered in the world as he is questioned in his own country, will lead the Uruguay team. It will be his third national team after the six years he led Argentina (1998-2004) with the failure in the 2002 World Cup in between, and the four (2007-2011) that Chile led to lay the foundations of a team who dominated America years later. The Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) has not made an official announcement, but according to national media reports, the coach is already in Montevideo and will sign his contract next Monday. It will be four million dollars per season with an objective and expiration date: the 2026 World Cup.

Bielsa has not directed since he was fired in February 2022 from the bench of Leeds United in England. His adventure in the United Kingdom, four years in which he managed to promote the team to the Premier League after 16 seasons in the second division and ended up leaving abruptly after a string of defeats, is a mirror of a coach elevated to the category of myth for having inalienable principles. .

His preference for man-to-man marking, possession of the ball and attacking play are less well known than his motivational speeches and the search for an ethic above sporting success. In Leeds they will still remember that 2019 match against Aston Villa, in the middle of the fight for promotion, in which the coach ordered his team to let themselves score the tie after taking the lead while a rival player asked to be seen by doctors. Some players from that cycle also say that the coach once interrupted the practices to distribute plastic bags to them to go out and pick up the garbage on the property.

The Uruguayan team seems in need of that epic right now. In March they drew with Japan and beat South Korea by a minimum in two friendlies, but the last image they left the world bordered on tragedy: on December 2, Uruguay beat Ghana 2-0 in their third World Cup match. from Qatar, but it was not enough and they were eliminated in the group stage. The historic Luis Suárez was crying on the substitute bench, defender José María Giménez was chasing a camera yelling against refereeing, and coach Diego Alonso blamed FIFA for the points lost in previous games. Alonso had assumed the technical direction of the team a year earlier to fill some huge shoes: Óscar Washington Tabárez, the coach who marked an era with 15 years in charge of the team, had been abruptly fired after a string of defeats that put the classification in jeopardy to the World Cup. After the catastrophe in Qatar and the end of the cycle of a litter of players who shone in the past decade, the AUF renewed authorities and dispensed with its technical director.

The rumor that the chosen one would be Marcelo Bielsa began to circulate almost two months ago. “It is a matter of hours. It is something that is practically defined, but it is a contract that has its complexity”, summed up the new vice president of the AUF, Gastón Tealdi, in a radio interview This week. The discussions of weeks have been closed this Thursday after Bielsa’s approval of the contract proposal. The Argentine will be the second foreign coach to lead the Uruguayan team, which won the first World Cup in 1930 and repeated the title two decades later, after the brief stint of Daniel Passarella, also an Argentine, between 2000 and 2001. He will not be a stranger in the next qualifying rounds: he is the seventh Argentine to take over as coach of a South American team.

The challenge has the stature of a coach who has toured the world without leaving fans as demanding as those of Leeds itself, Newell’s from Rosario, Athletic Bilbao or Oylmpique from Marseille indifferent. In Chile, his football was a school. In the city of Rosario they have baptized a stadium in his honor. In Leeds, fans renamed a city center passageway after their own. And in Uruguay he is not a stranger: the newspaper The country He said this Thursday that Bielsa has enjoyed walking the streets of the city for years and one day he went in to ask for a bathroom on a local radio station without being recognized. When they realized who the visitor was, they named the service after him. It may be the first tribute to another revival of bielism

