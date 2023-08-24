AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 08/23/2023 – 6:00 pm

The Uruguayan government put an end, this Wednesday (23), to the water emergency decreed two months ago in the capital region to guarantee the supply of drinking water in the midst of a prolonged drought.

President Luis Lacalle Pou said he took the decision in view of the recovery of part of the flow of water courses and reservoirs that supply the metropolitan region of Montevideo, with 1.8 million inhabitants, more than half of the country’s population.

“We can see today, with a certain tranquility, the quality of the water, which is very good, and see the days that we have ahead of us with a very good water supply”, declared the president.

In recent months, the worst water deficit since records began 74 years ago, has made it difficult to pump drinking water to Montevideo and locations in the neighboring departments of Canelones and San José.

In view of the exceptional lack of rainfall, the state-owned Obras Sanitárias do Estado (OSE) began mixing, at the end of April, the little fresh water available with flows coming from the estuary of the Rio de la Plata, causing the tap water to come out salty. But recent rains in the region have eased that situation.

According to the last official balance, on August 22, the Paso Severino reservoir, the main freshwater reservoir for the region, had more than 36.6 million m³, out of a total capacity of 67 million. However, the values ​​of sodium and chloride in the water in the pumping lines for the metropolitan region were below the limits allowed by the current rule, of 200mg/l and 250mg/l, respectively.

In recent months, Paso Severino reached just over 1% of its capacity, and there were days when sodium and chloride values ​​also exceeded the exceptionally authorized maximums of 440mg/l and 720mg/l.

The June 19 decree that declared a water emergency enabled the government to finance 2 liters of mineral water a day for more than 500,000 people, as well as exempting taxes on bottled water. In addition, it facilitated the works for the construction of a new dam and pipes for the transfer of water between rivers.

Lacalle estimated at “about 70 million dollars (342 million reais)” the expenses to alleviate the water crisis in the metropolitan region of the capital.