Public Health Minister Daniel Salinas announced that Uruguay will continue to require that anyone who is not vaccinated be tested before entering the country.| Photo: EFE/Raúl Martínez

Uruguay ended this Monday (4) the health emergency that had been declared on March 13, 2020, when the first four cases of coronavirus were detected in the country.

The information was confirmed in a publication on the Twitter account of the president of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, who explained that “in the coming days” he will sign the corresponding decree.

The Minister of Public Health, Daniel Salinas, assured the press that the situation in the country, added to the high percentage of vaccinated people and the immunization generated by the wave of infections caused by the ômicron variant, led the government to take this decision.

“It is time to make this qualitative change, but absolutely necessary for normalization,” said Salinas, who indicated that, among other things, 100% capacity will be enabled at closed shows, although the use of face masks will continue to be recommended in some locations.

On the other hand, the minister highlighted that Uruguay will continue to require that anyone who is not vaccinated undergo a test before entering the country. Finally, Salinas anticipated that in the coming days, daily reports on Covid-19 cases will no longer be issued and they will be weekly.