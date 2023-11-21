Uruguay defeated 3-0 Bolivia and fight for the top of the standings of the South American qualifying round 2026 World Cup.

Those led by the Argentine, Marcelo Bielsawere able to move forward at home after the two goals from Darwin Nunez (17 and 71 minutes) and Gabriel Villamilagainst.

Very superior

For the sixth round of the playoffs, La Celeste once again became strong at the Centenario stadium, dominated from start to finish and won with two goals from Darwin Núñez and one from Gabriel Villamíl in his own goal.

In this way, Marcelo Bielsa’s team put the finishing touch to a season in which they beat Brazil lgame after more than 20 years without achieving it and in which he defeated Argentina in Buenos Aires. The first minutes were sky blue, like the balloons and t-shirts that accompanied the fans who filled the four Centennial stands.

Uruguay took control of the ball and quickly went in search of the first goal. As he did days ago in Buenos Aires, Ronald Araujo went on the attack and was close to scoring. This time he went with a powerful header that narrowly missed.

🇺🇾🐆 This was the Panther’s fourth GOAL in these South American qualifiers. 🔝 Darwin Núñez, the scorer of the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/EsVqpfu9ax — Uruguayan Mystique (@Misticauruguaya) November 22, 2023

A shot from Darwin Núñez and one from Federico Valverde also brought Uruguay closer, which at that point already deserved to be able to reflect on the scoreboard the dominance it showed on the field. And the fourth time was the charm: About 15 minutes in, Araujo climbed up the right and gave the ball to Núñez, who with a powerful shot left goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra with no options and made the fans join together in a single scream.

Up on the scoreboard, Uruguay slowed down, although they continued to dominate the game and found the second. After a corner kick from Nico De la Cruz and a clearance from Viscarra, the ball bounced off the back of Gabriel Villamíl, who converted into his own goal in the 39th minute.

Great figure

La Celeste went to the locker room winning 2-0. At the beginning of the second half, the Uruguayan substitutes came out to warm up and the stadium let Bielsa know what his wish was: “Olé, olé, olé / Lucho, Lucho”, was the chosen chant.

The Argentine coach responded and deafening applause descended from the four stands onto the playing field to welcome the attacker, who had not played with the national team since the Qatar World Cup 2022.

But before the entry of the number 9, the Uruguayans had another joy when Núñez scored the third goal with a header after an assist from Nico de la Cruz. After an impressive performance against Argentina, the Liverpool striker extended his great moment, scoring in the 71st minute and two minutes later he took his place to the Celeste’s historic scorer.

At the end, who also received an ovation was Marcello Moreno Martinswho at 84 minutes was replaced by Jair Reinoso and in this way he put an end to his time as a Bolivian soccer player.

Historical scorer for his team and third historical scorer in the qualifiers, the forward was applauded by the Uruguayan fans and by Bielsa after being greeted by his teammates. The game ended with a 3-0 victory for Uruguay, which closed the year with another smile and with a step that left it closer to the next World Cup.