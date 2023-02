Black-necked swan was the bird with the positive sample for avian flu in Uruguay | Photo: Disclosure/Ministry of Livestock, Agriculture and Fisheries

Uruguay has detected a case of avian flu for the first time, according to the country’s Ministry of Livestock, Agriculture and Fisheries.

The disease was identified in a black-necked swan in the province of Rocha, a city located in the southeast of Uruguayan territory.

Also this Wednesday, Argentina declared a health emergency throughout the country, after the confirmation of a case of avian flu in the province of Jujuy, in the northern region.

“The confirmation of the entry of the virus into the country puts us on alert, but it does not surprise us,” said Secretary of Agriculture, Juan José Bahillo, at a press conference.

Last week, Argentina had announced a reinforcement of epidemiological surveillance on the northern border following outbreaks of avian flu in Bolivia.

Last Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned, through an official statement, about the spread of the disease in various regions of the world.

Avian influenza mainly affects domestic birds and is classified into two subtypes, based on two surface proteins, and is considered highly lethal, according to the WHO.

It is possible for the avian flu virus to be transmitted to humans who have had contact with infected birds.