Las Vegas, United States.- In a game with more fouls than soccer, Uruguay defeated Brazil 4-2 (0-0, regular time) and advanced to the Semifinals of the Copa América.

Goalkeeper Sergio Rochet saved Éder Militao’s first penalty and Douglas Luiz hit the post for the third.

Although Uruguayan Jose Maria Gimenez also missed a shot, Manuel Ugarte converted the fifth penalty of the series, which gave the victory to Marcelo Bielsa’s team at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

La Celeste ended up with ten men on the field after Nahitan Nández was sent off in the 73rd minute of the match at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, for a hard tackle on Rodrigo that was reviewed by the VAR.

The winner will face Colombia on Wednesday in Charlotte, after earlier beating Panama 5-0 in Glendale.

The other semi-final will be played on Tuesday between world champions Argentina and Canada in East Rutherford, New Jersey.