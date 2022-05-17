Uruguay declared a weather alert on Tuesday for very strong winds and heavy rainsleaving at least one person dead and thousands of homes without power, authorities said.

(Read: What are bomb cyclones and the ‘bombogenesis’ phenomenon?)

A “subtropical cyclone” hit the southeast coast of the territory generating sustained winds from the south between 60-80 kilometers per hourwith gusts of up to 100 km/h, according to the Uruguayan Institute of Meteorology (Inumet).

(He is interested in: ‘Cyclone bomb’, the strong winter storm that hit the eastern US.)

The orange alert, the second in severity in the Uruguayan scheme, was issued for the southern half of the country, although weather conditions deteriorated especially in the departments of Maldonado and Rocha, on the Atlantic coast. Both suspended classes at primary and secondary schools.

The Uruguayan National Emergency System (Sinae) had evacuation centers in the region to receive families who chose to leave their homes until the risk diminished, especially residents on the seafront.



The cyclone, named Yakecan by meteorologists –“the sound of heaven” in Tupi-Guarani-, hit Punta del Este, some 100 km east of Montevideo, with particular force..

In this seaside resort, wind gusts of up to 98 km/h produced waves of several meters that invaded the coastal avenue, leaving cars stranded, videos from Twitter users showed.

Max wind (km/h) until 3:00 p.m. on May 17 #Inumet #Uruguay 98 Rocha and Pta. from the east

87 Atlantis

82 La Paloma (SOHMA)

81 Lavalleja

80 S. Jose and Florida

79 Willow Lagoon

78 peach

76 Mdeo, Colonia and P. Toros Next update: 6:30 p.m. – Inumet (@MeteorologiaUy) May 17, 2022

The director of Sinae, Sergio Rico, asked to limit the mobilizations and “not leave the house”, while the Maldonado Mayor called on the population to “extreme care in the face of the adverse weather situation.”

Military crews worked to clear roads after trees fell in the area of ​​Atlántida and Parque del Plata, also in MaldonadoThe Army reported on Twitter.

Sinae had warned over the weekend about the worsening of weather conditions, with heavy rains, strong and persistent winds and a drop in temperature, especially in the coastal strip.

On Monday night, the wind knocked down a tree in a house in the north of Montevideo and killed a 24-year-old man who lived there, the agency said. By noon Tuesday, some 24,000 homes had suffered power outages due to the storm, state power company UTE said.

The meeting for the fifth date of Group G of the Copa Libertadores-2022 between Peñarol and the Paraguayan Cerro Porteño, scheduled for Tuesday night in Montevideo, could be “postponed 24 hours” due to bad weather conditions, club authorities said. Uruguayan to a local radio.

The cyclone also keeps the coast of Argentina and southern Brazil on alert. In the state of Santa Catarina, the storm produced frigid temperatures and heavy snowfall, said Brazil’s National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), which warned that conditions would continue to deteriorate on Wednesday.

A truck is affected by the winds in Uruguay. Photo: EFE/Maldonado Municipality

the havoc

In Maldonado, until noon, “there were about 20 attendances for inspections of trees, fastening of posters, and removal of plates“, Mauricio Souza, in charge of the departmental Cecoed, told El País.

There were two roof blasts (isopanel), where firefighters worked. Souza told El País that they advise not to circulate in risk areas and avoid moving if it is not of “first necessity”.

Route 10, which runs from Manantiales to José Ignacio, was affected by the intense waves, but the newspaper ruled out that it is cut, as has been circulated in various messages on social networks and even videos that show a previous impact on that transit route.

The foam and the intense wind that is in the place lead the authorities to ask especially not to circulate there and when the weather permits, the impact will be evaluated.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE and El País (GDA)

More world news

– This is the largest mansion in the world: what is its value?

– Why would Ecuador sell one of its presidential planes to Colombia?

– China confirms its first case of the most contagious omicron BA.2.12.1