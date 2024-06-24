Florida.- The Uruguayan National Team appeared in the Copa América with a 3-1 victory over Panama, in a Group C duel.

Thanks to a great goal from Toluca midfielder, Maximiliano Araújo, the Charrúas opened the scoring and ultimately achieved the 3 points, to tie in the sector with the United States.

Araújo took a left footed shot from outside the area that cleared goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera and entered the corner, in the 16th minute, for the final 1-0.

The Panamanians took the lead and had chances to equalize, but they lacked forcefulness.

At 85′, Darwin Núñez made it 2-0 with another great finish inside the area and in stoppage time, Matías Viña sealed the match.

At 90+5, Michael Murillo scored the only goal for the canaleros.