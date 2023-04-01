Uruguayan legislators look back once again to address, with historical differences, the complex years prior to the civic-military dictatorship that de facto ruled the country between 1973 and 1985. On this occasion, the center of the debate is occupied by a bill which provides compensation to the victims of armed groups for ideological and political purposes, between 1962 and 1976, which will be voted in Deputies after Easter.

The initiative, which already has half approval in the Senate, has been on the agenda for almost two decades. Both the former conservative president Jorge Batlle (2000-2005), as well as his successor, the leftist Tabaré Vázquez (2005-2010), presented similar projects during their terms, but they did not have parliamentary support. Now, with greater success, it is being dusted off by a key partner of the current ruling coalition led by the conservative Luis Lacalle Pou: Cabildo Abierto, a right-wing party founded in 2019 that includes retired soldiers among its main figures.

The original project considers that the “moral, social and economic” compensation to civilians, police officers, soldiers or their relatives who have lost their lives, suffered incapacitation or deprivation of liberty for more than 72 hours, due to the actions of armed groups between 1962 and 1976. A second version, which will be voted on by Deputies, details the economic amounts that the Uruguayan State will pay: the relatives of deceased victims will receive, for the only time, 150,000 dollars; $100,000 for those who have been disabled; $50,000 for those who suffered deprivation of liberty.

“We are convinced that it is fair and pertinent to grant this reparation,” the pro-government deputy Ope Pasquet, from the Colorado Party, told EL PAÍS. He adds that more than 20 years ago reparation was being proposed to those who were “victims of the guerilla” (mainly referring to the Tupamaros guerrilla group that emerged in the 1960s, but that never crystallized. “It seems to us that it is time to specify it, especially when in the 15 years of previous governments (of the Broad Front – left) many compensations were voted and there was never time or opportunity to consider these victims ”, he adds.

The opposition will not support the initiative

The legislators of the opposition Broad Front did not support the initiative of former left-wing president Tabaré Vázquez in 2007 and they will not do so now either. “Our political force is not against reparations and has shown it with concrete actions. We oppose this bill because it is poorly designed and poorly founded”, says representative Mariano Tucci.

In this sense, he considers that the initiative materializes a “hemiplegic vision” of recent history, since its promoters direct the responsibilities towards the actions of the leftist guerrillas and leave out other armed groups related to the right. “Here there were the Death Squads, the Uruguayan Youth Standing Up, among other far-right armed organizations, which instilled terror, killed, and kidnapped,” he says.

In addition, the Frente Amplio legislator disagrees with Pasquet with respect to the fact that this project attends to victims not contemplated in the current laws. “People who were already repaired in the civil-military process itself are repaired again,” says Tucci, referring to the officials, police and military affected in the exercise of their function in the period stipulated by the project.

From the ruling party they estimate that around 70 people would be the beneficiaries of this law, based on two lists drawn up during the governments of Batlle and Vázquez, which this project accepts as good. Those people or their relatives will receive compensation, as will eventually those who present evidence before the special commission that will be created at the request of this project and will determine whether or not reparation is appropriate. In case of having been compensated in the past, the victims or their relatives will receive the difference between what was received and the amount established by the norm.

The look of the academy

Criticism came from the opposition and also from human rights organizations, who see a revisionist intention in this project, because it places the violence perpetrated by armed groups on the same level as State terrorism. Likewise, academics wonder, for example, what is the foundation of the established time line, which goes from 1962 to 1976.

“That chronology is not sustained from any point of view,” the historian Magdalena Broquetas tells EL PAÍS. As she indicates, the idea that political violence begins in 1962 “is a recurring topic on the right”, and she adds that the actions of the armed organizations “did not have fatalities until the end of 1966 ″. In addition, she maintains, since mid-1972 the government at the time recognized that the Tupamaros guerrillas had been “militarily defeated.”

Pasquet clarifies that the temporary cut is taken from the projects that preceded it. “There is no attempt to establish a historical period, nor is it given a name, it is simply an administrative delimitation because you have to work with some criteria”, he points out. The intention, he insists, is to contribute to “closing a very painful period in Uruguayan history”, because there is a problem of “obvious injustice” when some victims were contemplated and others were not.

The historian Broquetas sees in this project presented by Cabildo Abierto “one more link” in the race for “the revision of the social memory of the past.” In this sense, she recalls that this political formation presented a legislative initiative in 2021 to allow house arrest for people over 65 years of age, including prisoners for crimes against humanity. In 2022, she did the same with another project that sought to repeal the interpretative law of the 1989 expiration law, a rule that allowed those responsible for state terrorism to be tried in Uruguay.

After two failed attempts, Cabildo Abierto is going for a third project that ventures into the not so recent history of Uruguay, this time with the votes of its coalition partners aligned to convert it into law in April.

