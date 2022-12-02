IVAN ORIO Special delivery. Doha Saturday, December 3, 2022, 00:57



The football of a generation in Uruguay has said goodbye to the World Cup in Qatar in the most unexpected way. The Cavani, Luis Súarez, Godín, Muslera and Cáceres claimed their legacy in the decisive group match against the team led by Iñaki Williams, who had earned the right to dream of victory against South Korea. The Al Janoub Stadium, a kind of white flower suspended over the immense Qatari desert, has been the scene of football that was and is to come. It seemed that the past wanted to stay a little longer, but Korea’s second goal in the other match against Portugal brought grief to an entire country.

Ghana Zigi; Alidu, Amartey, Salisu, Rahman; Thomas, Abdul Samed (Kyereh, 72); Kudus, Andre Ayew (Bukari, 46), Jordan Ayew (Sulemana, 46); and Williams (Semenyo, 72). two

Uruguay Rochet; Varela, Gimenez, Coates, Olivera; Pellistri (De la Cruz, 65), Bentancur (Neighbor, 35), Valverde, De Arrascaeta; Darwin Núñez and Luis Suárez (Cavani, 65). goals

: 0-1 (min. 26), De Arrascaeta; 0-2 (min. 32), De Arrascaeta.

: Daniel Siebert (German). He admonished the Uruguayans Darwin Núñez and Luis Suárez.

: Match of the last day of group H played at the Al Janoub stadium before 43,443 spectators.

Due to experience and history, no less than two World Cups to their credit, the South Americans started as favorites in this intercontinental clash. However, the pressure could turn against them because they needed to win to qualify. No other result was worth them and they had been unable to score a goal in their two previous games. There were also pending accounts. In South Africa 2010, the Charrúas and the Ghanaians faced each other in the quarterfinals and, after drawing 1-1, the penalty lottery sided with the former.

Iñaki Williams, starter in all three games, started this time as an inside right and not in attack – in the second half he changed position. It was Kudus, Ghana’s most talented footballer who had scored twice against the Koreans, who took over from the start. And it was the man from Ajax who faced Rochet in the 19th minute after a rebound and fell inside the area. The linesman raised the flag, but the VAR intervened, it was verified that he was not offside and the referee awarded a penalty even though it looked like a pool.

The goalkeeper raised his hands to his head while Ayew waited in the seven meters with the ball under his arm. A golden opportunity that the African missed with a soft and focused launch. Later, moments of tension with several footballers facing each other and saying everything. And in this chaos of comings and goings, falls and protests, there are very few teams that handle themselves like Uruguay. The Ghanaians were still lamenting the mistake when De Arrascaeta opened the scoring at minute 26 and repeated at minute 32. Luis Suárez participated in the two actions that buried the Black Stars’ options.

In the second half, what usually happens when Uruguay is ahead in a decisive duel happened: nothing. Williams tried every way he could, but he didn’t have his day. His team bordered the Charrúa area but with hardly any depth. And suddenly the blow came for the South Americans. Luis Suárez’s face on the bench was a poem when the news of the Asians’ second goal arrived. His desperate gesture moved to the stands, where the fans cried inconsolably. Goodbye cruel to a very great generation.