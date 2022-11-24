In a closely contested duel, the ‘Celeste’ had the two clearest chances to score, but both Godín’s header and Valverde’s right hand collided with the posts. Thus, it could not break South Korea, which also showed arguments. The draw, due to development, marked the start of Group H, which looks even.

The debut gave mixed feelings to Uruguay. In the development of the game, it was shown to be a dull, predictable team and, at times, subdued by South Korea. But in the count of clear situations, he had the two best: Diego Godín and Federico Valverde drowned by the sticks. And he was left with the idea that the three points were not that far.

He faced a rival who long ago abandoned the surprise category to become a risky competitor. Those led by Paulo Bento stood up without complexes, with high pressure that overwhelmed Uruguay, although without an explosion in the final stretch of the field to achieve something more.

With the final whistle, the South Korean players collapsed on the field, a sign of the effort made to complicate the ‘charrúas’ in their field, that of the physical and intense game.

In the previous one, equality was not a far-fetched result and, on each side, there will be positive and negative aspects for the near future. South Korea will have on the second date the game that had been marked on its calendar to add three, the crossing with Ghana.

Uruguay, meanwhile, will have a tough test against Portugal. Adding something will be essential so that the move to the round of 16 does not become too complicated for Diego Alonso’s men.

