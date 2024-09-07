Paraguay got an important draw after tying 0-0 with Uruguay in a match of the seventh date of the South American qualifiers 2026 World Cup.

Luis Suarez He was unable to score or celebrate a victory in his last match with the Uruguayan national team in its history.

“Thank you so much, Lucho!”, “You were and will always be my eternal idol”, “You are unique and unrivalled”: more than 60,000 souls fill the stands of the Centenario stadium to see the top scorer in the history of the Uruguayan national team, who at 37 years of age wears his country’s jersey for the last time.

“He is a very important person for football, not only in Uruguay but in the world,” Commissioner Natalia Román, who is part of the security operation, told AFP.

“The Celeste was almost never able to impose the fast-paced game that distinguishes the coach Marcelo Bielsacontained by a successful defensive strategy of his colleague and compatriot Gustavo Alfarowho in his debut achieved what he went looking for Montevideo: a draw to ease the complicated situation of the Guaranis in the qualifying round,” reported the AFP agency.

He added: “With this result, Uruguay is left with 14 points, four less than the leader Argentina, while Paraguay is left with six and in the play-off zone for the 2026 World Cup. The South American qualifiers allocate six direct places to the World Cup in North America among ten teams, and the seventh has the possibility of a play-off with the team from another confederation.”