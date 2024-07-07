CColombia is one match away from what could be its third final in the history of the Copa América. And in the semi-finals they will face the same rival they eliminated in the semi-finals to reach the first one, in 1975: the Uruguayan national team.

The game will be played this Wednesday at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, with a capacity of 74,500 spectators. The game will start at 8 p.m., Colombian time.

This will be the 46th game in history between Colombia and Uruguay, counting official and friendly matches. The Celestes won 20 matches, drew 13 and lost 12. There were 64 Uruguayan goals and 49 Colombian goals.

The clashes between Colombia and Uruguay in the Copa America

In the Copa America alone, there were 12 matches, with six wins for Uruguay, three for Colombia and three draws. The Colombians scored nine goals and conceded 18.

There are four precedents in direct elimination duels between Colombians and Uruguayans in the Copa América: the first, in 1975, when the tournament was played in round-trip series. Colombia qualified for the final after winning 3-0 at El Campín and then losing 1-0 at the Centenario.

Colombian national team, runner-up in the Copa América in 1975 Photo:Courtesy of Guillermo Ruiz Bonilla Share

Then, in the 1993 Copa América in Ecuador, they met in the quarter-finals. A late goal by Luis Carlos Perea left the game 1-1 and led to a penalty shoot-out, in which Francisco Maturana’s team qualified.

Uruguay’s revenge came two years later, in the Cup, where it was the host country: it won the semi-finals 2-0, with goals from Edgardo Adinolfi and Marcelo Otero. It then beat Brazil on penalties and was crowned champion.

In Peru 2004, Uruguay and Colombia faced each other for third place: the sky-blues won 2-1 in Cusco. Fabián Estoyanoff and Vicente Sánchez scored the goals for the two-time world champions. Sergio Herrera scored from the penalty spot.

The last meeting took place at the 2021 Copa América in Brazil, in the group stage. The match ended 0-0.

The only duel against Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay

Since Marcelo Bielsa took charge of Uruguay, they have only played against Colombia once. It was on October 12, in Barranquilla.

The match ended 2-2. Mathías Olivera gave the visitors the lead. James Rodríguez and Mateus Uribe turned the score around and finally, Uruguay tied the score with a goal from Darwin Núñez, from a penalty, in an action in which Camilo Vargas was sent off.

