The Confederation said in a statement that it had fined the Uruguayan Football Association $15,000 for Bielsa’s team not complying with Articles 104 and 145 of the tournament’s regulations, which relate to leaving the pitch “after the time scheduled for the start or resumption of the match.”“.

Bielsa will not be in the technical area against America at the conclusion of the two teams’ journey in Group C on Monday, so his assistant Pablo Quiroga will assume responsibility for leading the team from the technical area..

Bielsa is the fourth coach to be suspended for the same reason in the current edition of the tournament, after Lionel Scaloni, the coach of Argentina, Ricardo Gareca, the coach of Chile, and Fernando Batista, the coach of Venezuela..