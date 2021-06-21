For the third day of Group A of the Copa América in Brazil 2019, Uruguay will face Chile, looking to get his first triumph in the tournament after the defeat in the debut against Argentina, on the last date.
On the side of those led by Martín Lasarte, the objective will be to continue with the undefeated, since they drew one (1-1 vs Argentina) and won the other (1 to 0 to Bolivia), temporarily sharing the first place in the group with Lionel Scaloni’s team: if La Roja wins, they will automatically qualify for the quarterfinals in the absence of their clash against Paraguay.
Date: Monday, June 21
Schedule: 18.00 (Brazil time and Argentina), 23.00 (Spain), 16.00 (Mexico)
Where: Arena Pantanal Stadium, Cuiabá, Brazil
Referee: Raphael Claus (Brazil).
The game will be broadcast by DIRECTV SPORTS Y PUBLIC TV, and can also be observed in the online services from cable operators, such as TeleCentro Play, Cablevisión Flow and DirecTV Play. All three platforms are available on PCs, tablets, and cell phones (iOS and Android). The meeting can also be seen via streaming on the football portal Fubo TV – free trial.
As usual, Uruguay prepares a well marked 4-4-2 with the following men, arranged by “Maestro” Tabárez:
Uruguay: Fernando Muslera; Giovanni González, José María Giménez, Diego Godín, Matías Viña; Federico Valverde, Lucas Torreira, Rodrigo Bentancur, Nicolás De la Cruz; Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani.
After a complicated previous with rumors of indiscipline and the breaking of the health bubble, ‘Machete’ Lasarte would have already decided the eleven, which would be with a 3-5-2 as the initial scheme.
Chili: Claudio Bravo; Guillermo Maripán, Francisco Sierralta, Gary Medel; Eugenio Mena, Charles Aránguiz, Erick Pulgar, Arturo Vidal, Mauricio Isla; Ben Brereton and Eduardo Vargas.
I think that the Uruguayan claw will come to light once more in the adverse moments, since a bad result would leave the Uruguayan team complicated and their boys know it. It will be a 2 to 1, with goals from the boys in the photo: Suárez and Cavani.
