A crowd celebrates the victory of Uruguay in the U-20 World Cup, this Sunday night in the center of Montevideo. Associated Press/LaPresse (APS)

The Uruguayan team won the U-20 World Cup in Argentina this Sunday in front of a full stadium. Thousands of Uruguayans crossed the river that separates the two countries over the weekend to see their youth team face Italy at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in the city of La Plata, 60 kilometers south of Buenos Aires. It was not be for lowerly. Uruguay held its first World Cup since the maracanazohis historic victory in the 1950 World Cup against Brazil in Rio de Janeiro.

The youth team of Uruguay defeated Italy by a minimum with a goal four minutes from the end of the game and unleashed joy. Some 40,000 people had crossed the La Plata river over the weekend to see their team. On Saturday afternoon, on the ferry that connects the Uruguayan city of Colonia with Buenos Aires, less than 100 kilometers away, the light blue and white flags appeared between the seats and, halfway, hundreds of passengers were encouraged to sing: ” We will be champions again, like the first time!”

The cry of the champions on Sunday filled the La Plata stadium and the streets of Montevideo. Uruguay, the country of less than four million inhabitants where one in three children dreams of playing professional soccer, had not won an international competition since the 2011 Copa América and a world championship since the maracanazo. The joy was so great that, to the four stars with which they commemorate their two World Cups -1930 and 1950- and the Olympic Games of 1924 and 1928, many fans added a fifth. “The boys must be celebrated the same as the adults. I celebrate it as one more World Cup,” said Derby Sierra, manager of a building in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Recoleta and a Uruguayan who has lived in Buenos Aires for 20 years. The Uruguayan national team scarf with which he wrapped himself this winter Monday had been drawn with the fifth star of the championship won on Sunday.

“Argentina world champion of the elderly. Uruguay sub 20 champion. Brazil sub 17 and Olympic champion. But how? If Mbappé said that there was no level in South America”, celebrated the president of the Argentine Football Association, Claudio Tapia, with a message to the French striker who, before the World Cup in Qatar, had stated that the best football was played in Europe. Uruguay’s victory also belonged to Tapia, who was in charge of organizing the tournament in less than two months and thus got a place for Argentina, which had not qualified.

The tournament was to be played in Indonesia, but FIFA decided to remove the venue after some local authorities in a predominantly Muslim country rejected Israel’s presence. Argentina offered itself as the venue as soon as Indonesia’s withdrawal was announced. Tapia raised his hand and the Government accompanied him: with inflation of over 104% per year, the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, celebrated “the economic opportunity to receive thousands of tourists, to generate foreign currency and work.” The tournament mobilized 415,000 local and international tourists, who spent more than 300 million dollars, according to the Argentine Confederation of Medium Enterprises.

