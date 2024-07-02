Mexico City.- The United States had no arguments to defeat Uruguay and after falling 1-0 at the Kansas City Chiefs Stadium, they were eliminated from the Copa América, with a disappointing performance.

The team led by Gregg Berhalter failed just like Mexico, showing that these teams were not up to the task of the continental competition.

The host team was playing for a place in the Quarterfinals, but faced one of the most experienced teams that handled the match well and earned their third straight win, since the one that was obliged to propose and get the victory was the American squad.

In the first half, the United States tried to control the game based on fast plays, but the Uruguayans maintained order to lower the intensity.

Uruguayan Maximiliano Araujo left the match after a head clash with Tim Ream and Folarin Balogun was absent for the Americans after a collision with goalkeeper Sergio Rochet; two significant absences for each team.

In the second half, the fans experienced their own game, at 59′, they celebrated Bolivia’s goal that temporarily gave them passage to the next round.

But in the 65th minute, Uruguay broke the tie with a goal from Mathías Oliver, which put the Stars and Stripes team out of the game.

The American team was on edge for a few minutes, the VAR called the referee to review the play, as there were doubts about the scorer’s position, after a review, the goal was awarded to the Uruguayan team.

The Uruguayan defense blocked a shot from Christian Pulisic, who was the most dangerous.

Nicolás De la Cruz sent a shot in the 76th minute, but the American goalkeeper leaned back to prevent his goal from being breached again.

As the United States slowly faded away, Panama took over from Bolivia and made things difficult for the home team.

In stoppage time, Berhalter’s team tried to control the ball, playing with the ball glued to their boots, but Uruguay defended their zone tooth and nail.

The United States coach’s position will be under scrutiny in the coming weeks.