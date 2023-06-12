Monday, June 12, 2023
Uruguay ‘avenged’ Colombia and defeated Italy to become the new U-20 World Cup champion

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 12, 2023
in Sports
0
Uruguay ‘avenged’ Colombia and defeated Italy to become the new U-20 World Cup champion


close

Uruguay in the U-20 World Cup

Uruguay.

Uruguay.

Uruguay was champion of the tournament for the first time in its history. See the goal here.

The Uruguayan team beat Italy 1-0, which had eliminated Colombia, and won the U-20 World Cup that ended this Sunday in Argentina.

he goal scored by Luciano Rodríguez in the 86th minute gave Celeste victory in a match played at the Estadio Único Diego Armando Maradona, in La Plata, capital of the province of Buenos Aires, in front of almost 40,000 spectators.

