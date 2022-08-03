Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay have submitted a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup. Uruguay hosted the competition’s first ever tournament, in 1930, and says they want to bring the World Cup “home” when it celebrates the its centenary. “This is a continent’s dream,” said Alejandro Dominguez, president of the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol). Previously Spain and Portugal had also submitted a joint bid.

Uruguay defeated Argentina in the final by winning the inaugural World Cup in 1930. Dominguez recalled that magical moment at Montevideo’s Centenary Stadium. “There will be many more World Cups, but the cup turns 100 only once and it has to go home,” added Dominguez. Chile hosted the World Cup in 1962, while the tournament took place in Argentina in 1978. “It is fitting that the World Cup returns to where it all started, 100 years later,” said Ignacio Alonso, president of the Uruguayan Football Association. . The 2022 World Cup will take place in Qatar while Canada, Mexico and the United States will host jointly in 2026. Fifa will choose the venue for the 2030 edition in 2024.