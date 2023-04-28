With the votes of the ruling party, The Senate approved this Thursday the law to reform the social security system promoted by the Government of Luis Lacalle Pou, which, among other measures, It increases the retirement age from 60 to a maximum of 65 years.

After the House of Representatives approved modifications to the original text and with 17 affirmative votes in 28, the senators of the parties that make up the government coalition ratified the changes to the norm, which It will be sent to the Executive Power for its promulgation.

The project, already become lawhad been approved by the Chamber of Senators last December and was pending a vote by the deputies, where objections from the right-wing Cabildo Abierto (CA) and the center-right Colorado Party (PC) forced the Executive of Lacalle Pou to negotiate.

Thus, among other measuresthe PC and CA, asked to review the pensions for widowhood and for severe disability or reduce from 25 to 20 years the measure of “best years” to calculate the basic retirement salary.

Created with the endorsement of a Commission of Social Security Experts, before being sent to Parliament in October 2022 the reform was described as “necessary” and “solidarity” by Lacalle Pouwho has highlighted its approval as one of the major priorities of his mandate.

Howeverwas not accompanied even by the opposition left-wing coalition Broad Front, which governed between 2005 and 2020, Not for the unions.

Thousands of workers from areas such as health, transportation or education mobilized this Tuesday in Uruguay within the framework of the general strike convened by the trade union, the PIT-CNT, to express its rejection of the government’s pension reform project, which they described as “socially inefficient” and “against the people”.

On the day in which the articles of the project were voted in the Lower House, which finished its work on Wednesday to return it to the Senate, its opponents gathered outside the Legislative Palace to protest.

There, the spokesman for the PIT-CNT Sergio Sommaruga pointed out against the plan of a government that, he said, did not listen to the workers and took into account only the benefit of “a privileged minority.”

mobilizations in #Uruguay for pension reform The trade union center called a general strike to express its rejection of the government’s pension reform project, which it describes as “socially inefficient” and “against the people.” /cq#DWNews pic.twitter.com/MjNKFJR2lm — DW Spanish (@dw_espanol) April 26, 2023

“This reform is not for the people but against the people (…), it is neither fair nor democratic, much less supportive, but it is also socially inefficient“, emphasized who claimed that it will cause the majority to have to “bust their backs until they are 65 years old” in order to retire.

To which another of the concerns of the social groups is that it accentuates “the problem of youth unemployment“For slowing down labor replacement, according to what its president, Marcelo Abdala, declared to the local newspaper El País, the PIT-CNT is already evaluating the possibility of repealing the reform.

EFE