It was March 13, 2020 and the detection of the first four cases of coronavirus in Uruguay had just been known; several days and even weeks later than other corners of the region. As a popular saying in the South American country says: everything comes … but late.

In those hesitant initial moments, friends and family did not know whether to greet each other with elbows or fists, if clinking glasses in a toast was wrong, if it was necessary to sit by the window to take the air, but the “Stay at home” wielded by the president, Luis Lacalle Pou, and his cabinet caused a dent in the population.

Now the country carries an average of 1,600 infections per day (record of 2,700 on Monday 22), accumulates 86,007 cases, of which 14,826 are still active and 827 deceased.

The 202 patients admitted to intensive care are the main concern of the health authorities and therefore the Executive announced the reinforcement of these units, with more beds, respirators and monitors, to avoid collapse.

Despite the current figures and that there has been “extended circulation” of the Brazilian variant, the Uruguayan Executive keep betting on “responsible freedom” of its population.

Speed ​​and science

Without the need for mandatory confinement or curfew, a ghostly air enveloped the city of Montevideo and spread throughout the rest of the country. A mixture of civility and fear He kept a good part of the population at home, even during Tourism Week (Holy Week), when many Uruguayans spend the last days of vacations pending the austral summer.

For nine months, Uruguay was a world example in the management of the pandemic, since, without forced confinement, it had managed to keep the cases of Covid-19 within acceptable limits and, in addition, it had saved -to some extent- economic furniture and social.

Definitely, science played a more than prominent role in those times. The creation in April of the Honorary Scientific Advisory Group (GACH), made up of dozens of researchers from different fields, to help the Executive in managing the health emergency, obtained the highest recognition in the world.

The President of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou. Photo DPA

The press conferences of its coordinators, the biochemist Rafael Radi, the mathematician Fernando Paganini and the gastroenterologist Henry Cohen, obtained an unheard of audience if we talk about the, on many occasions, arid scientific world and Radi’s football metaphors became famous to refer to the pandemic.

“We continue 0 to 0 although we are receiving attacks from the adversary”, “we have good defense and a good goalkeeper (goalkeeper) but we are not unbeatable “ or “this is a game that still has a long time left” were some images of the renowned scientist.

Experts from the Institut Pasteur (IP) of Montevideo and the University of the Republic (Udelar) exhibited scientific muscle and created a network of laboratories for their own diagnosis by PCR, they worked in an inter-institutional group to investigate the evolutionary dynamics of SARS-CoV- 2 and manufactured serological tests.

The figures were stable until in December the 10,000 accumulated cases and 100 deaths were exceeded. 277 and 279 days had elapsed, respectively, since the start of the pandemic in Uruguay.

The first wave

At that point, experts were already talking about the South American country facing its first wave, which in the middle of southern summer experienced a plateau during January and February, coinciding with the holidays.

On February 7, the GACH prepared a report in which it called for reducing daily cases to 200 to return to traceability and outbreak identification, two weapons that were very useful for the control of the pandemic during the first nine months.

However, as of March 1, the country returned to its usual activity (return from vacation and start of classes), which, together with the entry of the Brazilian variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, exponentially increased the cases in Uruguay.

Despite the fact that the borders remain closed to non-resident foreigners -except for exceptions under express authorization of the Executive-, the existence in the north of binational cities -whose inhabitants live and work between Uruguay and Brazil- facilitates permeability.

Currently, Rivera it is the worst department in Uruguay with 112.24 in the Harvard index and, according to Lacalle Pou at a press conference this Tuesday, there is an indication that 80% of new cases come from the Brazilian variant.

With a move away from the medical and scientific councils, which demanded from different areas a clear restriction of mobility, the Executive chose by less unpopular measures.

The Executive decreed the closure of the “free-shops” (duty-free shops “, which motivate the arrival of many Brazilians, but did not impose more restrictions on the border.

Throughout the country, bars and restaurants will remain open until midnight (03.00 GMT), such as shopping malls and churches in their normal hours, and casinos throughout the morning, but schools, theaters, performance halls and museums, gyms and clubs, besides that the ‘amateur’ sport ceases.

The thermal centers of Salto and Paysandú (west) -which had expected good occupation- and public spaces have also been closed to limit tourism in the next week. Nevertheless, the population has not been asked not to travel, as it was done a year ago.

For a matter “more of principles than of practice” and defending the same discourse that he has maintained since the disease arrived, Lacalle Pou and his Executive trust that the “responsible freedom” that they proclaim, with the measures applied, will be able to reverse a complicated situation and go back to your best days against covid-19.

