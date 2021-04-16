With the highest rate of infections in the world and the fastest acceleration of deaths in Latin America in the last 14 days, Uruguay It is experiencing the worst moment of the coronavirus pandemic months after having been erected as an example of success in the control of the health emergency.

June 2020 was far away, when the country of 3.5 million inhabitants it was an oasis in the middle of a planet devastated by the virus: reached a total of less than 20 active cases and added several days without new infections. The government even managed the idea of ​​declaring the country free from SARS-CoV-2.

That possibility is a chimera in this April in which Uruguay has been breaking records of infections and deaths that, in relative terms, make it the leader of the darkest rankings.

In the last two weeks, the country registered an average of 3,000 new cases and almost 50 deaths per day from covid-19. This Thursday it again touched a peak with 79 deaths in 24 hours.

The numbers reveal the highest rate of daily infections in the world and leave it first in Latin America in deaths per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, according to an AFP count based on official figures.

Two women in the city of Rivera, in Uruguay, next to the border with Brazil. Photo: REUTERS

Leading cause of death

Although with 1,726 deaths its total death rate since the beginning of the pandemic (47 per 100,000 inhabitants) remains well below those observed in its neighbors Brazil (170) and Argentina (130), the virus became the leading cause of death in a country where, in pre-pandemic times, an average of 90 people died every 24 hours.

The total occupancy of intensive care beds reaches 73%, with 54% occupied by patients with coronavirus.

Between technical debates and semantic discussions about what percentages indicate “collapse” or “saturation” of the health system, doctors report exhaustion and lack of human resources.

The Uruguayan government rejects more restrictions for now and aims for mass vaccination to curb the coronavirus. Photo: REUTERS

How did you go from one extreme to the other?

“Overconfidence and loss of risk perception were the two main factors that made Uruguay lose its status of being the best in class” and move to the current situation, virologist Santiago Mirazo tells AFP.

During 2020, he explains, the epidemic in Uruguay “behaved in the form of outbreaks, which were rapidly extinguished, with a great capacity for testing and a great epidemiological follow-up of positive cases.”

Victim of this success, the population began to move away from basic measures such as the use of masks and social distancing, while breaking the social “bubbles” that prevented the outbreaks from spreading.

Mirazo points out that “fatigue, individual wear and tear” and the dry border with Brazil, where the P1 strain entered, much more contagious and currently affects 60% of those infected in Montevideo.

A prominent feature during Uruguay’s period of success in managing the pandemic was that it was able to do so without resorting to a mandatory general quarantine nor other coercive measures.

Experts call for more restrictions

President Luis Lacalle Pou, of the center-right and who embroidered himself in the concept of “responsible freedom”, maintains that he does not believe in “a police state” and argues that he will not put obstacles “to those who go out to earn their bread every day.”

A conviction that, in the current context, his followers understand as coherence and his detractors, as whim.

Calls for more restrictive mobility measures are now coming from everywhere. From the scientific and medical community to the opposition, but also political partners of the government insist that, if they do not intervene more firmly, the picture can only get worse.

74% of Uruguayans believe that it is necessary to tighten restrictions, according to a survey by the consulting firm Factum released this week.

The president of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, has already received a dose of the coronavirus vaccine. photo: REUTERS

The Guiad, a group of independent scientists created to analyze data on the virus, detailed on Monday in a report comparing the evolution of the pandemic in countries similar to Uruguay that “only strict measures” manage to lower mobility to stop the increase in cases.

Another group of scientists, the Gach, who advises the government and has become a reference for the population, produced a document advising new measures. But several of them were dismissed by the Executive.

Among them, total suspension of religious ceremonies and professional sports tournaments, closing of bars and restaurants or greater restrictions on entering the country, which keeps its borders closed but allows exceptions.

However, Lacalle considers that the current measures, such as the suspension of face-to-face classes or the closure of non-essential public offices are sufficient if they are accompanied by individual behavior.

Bet on vaccination

The government bets all its chips on the vaccination plan, which is advancing very quickly and appears as the light at the end of the tunnel. So far, 29% of the population has been vaccinated with a dose of the Chinese drug CoronaVac or that of the American laboratory Pfizer, and 7% with two.

But scientists insist that lVaccination alone will not stop the increase in infections in the short term.

“No country in the world, continental at least, could reverse the contagion curve without strong restrictive measures. That is a fact of reality,” says Mirazo.

Without this intervention, he adds, “everything is a bit dependent on the behavior of society” and the effect will be “much slower and more progressive.”

Source: AFP

