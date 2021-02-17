The president of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, said this Wednesday that Mercosur it must be “a trampoline” and “not a corset”, in a statement with the president of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez, with whom he discussed the relaxation of the regional bloc.

“The advance of Paraguay and Uruguay to the world is decisive. We need to enter the markets on equal terms than our competitors, “Lacalle Pou said after his first face-to-face meeting with Abdo since he took office in March 2020.

The two minor partners of the block, which turns 30 in March, they want each country to be able to negotiate bilateral agreements with other nations without the consent of the other members of Mercosur as is currently established.

The heads of state made the joint declaration and they did not answer questions from the press, after having lunch at the presidential residence of the Uruguayan resort of Punta del Este (about 140 km from Montevideo), in the department of Maldonado, where Abdo arrived on Tuesday night.

“The Mercosur issue is on the table”, the Uruguayan president insisted. “I can say with great pleasure that the Paraguayan vocation to open up to the world to the elbows, which is the same as the Uruguayan and is part of our historical success, is still valid,” he added.

“Paraguay needs the exit to the world and Uruguay on its coasts has territory for Paraguay to have its exit to the world, “added Lacalle Pou.

“Uruguay has great opportunities for Paraguay to take what we produce today to large markets. (…) We are a landlocked country, we do not have access to the sea, the logistics potential that Uruguay has can be very useful for this alliance and mutual cooperation between nations, “added Abdo.

“Paraguay is the fourth soybean exporter in the world and our production needs access to markets in a competitive way, “he illustrated.

Lacalle Pou, who will complete a year in office on March 1, culminated with this meeting his round of face-to-face meetings with all Mercosur leaders, after receiving Argentine President Alberto Fernández in November and traveling to Brasilia in early February to visit the Brazilian, Jair Bolsonaro.

After his meeting with Lacalle earlier this month, Bolsonaro said he had spoken with his Uruguayan counterpart of a possible meeting of the four leaders of Mercosur in March to address the relaxation of the block.

Although both countries are the last in South America to start their vaccination plan -Paraguay receives the first doses this Thursday while Uruguay awaits them in March-, neither mentioned covid-19 in their public address except to highlight, as said the Paraguayan president, “the Solidarity” born of the pandemic.

“It is time to build bridges, it is time to seek encounters, to find a common destiny; may this solidarity that we learned in times of pandemic not end,” he said.

Lacalle Pou, 47, and Abdo Benítez, 49, they referred to each other as friends and generation mates.

Source: AFP and EFE

PB