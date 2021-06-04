Uruguay Y Paraguay were cited in the Centenary looking for victory. Those of Tabárez, without Cavani sanctioned nor Araujo By technical decision, they had the reference of Suarez, Vecino’s seniority, the youth of Rodriguez, Bentancur and Valverde and the leadership of Faulds or Godin.

The sky blue team started better, dominating and looking for the goal. The system chosen by Tabárez He made the locals dominate, but they didn’t go deep. Suárez, as always astute, had the first with a header that went over Silva’s goal.

But the clearest came from one of the brothers Rosemary in favor of Paraguay, but Faulds, with a great save, saved the Celeste.

The game had a high rhythm and chances. At the equator of the first half, Jonathan Rodriguez I did the first to Uruguay but the linesman was in charge of canceling it. The referee Roldán awaited the decision of the VAR and ratified the decision. The VAR had prominence two minutes later for a possible red Vecino, but finally the decision of Roldan prevailed.

After this action, the party declined. A lot of friction, a lot of kicks, a lot of long ball but little game. Bentancur stopped playing the ball a lot and Uruguay he lost all the power he was having. Paraguay finished better the first half, creating danger to stopped ball, something that Uruguay he could never defend with solvency.

The second half started with the change of Torreira in the first few minutes. The one from Atlético de Madrid entered to give more dynamics and play to the local midfield, which was loaded with yellows. But those of Tabárez they were thick and the Valverde, Suarez, Bentancur and company despaired.

Y Tabárez moved the bank, entered the player of Peñarol Facundo towers and shake the hornet’s nest a little. Suarez was looking for it to have a chance but there was no way to beat Silva. Those of Berizzo they no longer attacked and Uruguay he was getting more comfortable with each passing minute.

The Light blue I tried from above, from below, with Suárez, with Torres, with Vineyard entering from the left, but could not break the defensive line of Paraguay. Berizzo taking a point from Centenary He was happy for Asunción and you could see that on the field.

In the last breath, the VAR I was checking a possible penalty in the Paraguayan area, but the Ecuadorian referee said that nothing was wrong. Uruguay Y Paraguay The points were shared in a very weak game between both teams.