Uruguay and Paraguay they registered this monday new daily death records by coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, with 45 and 64 deaths respectively.

In this way, the country chaired by Luis Lacalle Pou reached a 1,146 total fatalities, while the 2,209 new cases of contagion made the final figure amounts to 119,958, as reported by the National Emergency System (Sinae).

Meanwhile, there are 24,770 people who are suffering from the disease, of which 404 are in intensive care. In that sense, the daily report of the Uruguayan Society of Intensive Medicine highlighted this Monday that there are 639 occupied beds of 887 operating, which is 72 percent. Of that total, 45.5 percent correspond to patients with coronavirus.

Regarding vaccination, 728,225 people have already received the first dose of Coronavac or Pfizer, while 95,791 already have the second dose.

On the other hand, Paraguay reached the 4,463 dead and 222,663 infected of Covid-19, as reported by the Ministry of Public Health and Social Welfare of the neighboring country, the last peak was reported on March 28, with a total of 60 deaths.

Patient with coronavirus treated at the National Hospital of Itaugua, Paraguay. AP Photo.

The statement also revealed that another 1,456 positive cases of the disease were detected, all of them community, bringing the total amount to 222,663 so far in the pandemic.

Likewise, the number of hospitalized patients rose to 2,457, including 429 in the intensive care unit.

With the aim of reducing the spread of the virus and avoiding the application of a stricter quarantine, the president of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez, requested this Monday in a press conference from the public a greater commitment to comply with the restrictive measures.

In addition, he reported that, as part of the health emergency measures, he signed a decree by which oxygen exports are limited, to guarantee the internal supply in hospitals throughout the country.

Health personnel from the Hospital de San Lorenzo, Paraguay, demand supplies and medicines for patients. AFP photo

The cases of Uruguay and Paraguay are registered in the worrying health situation affecting South AmericaOh, it reached Argentina, where the second wave of infections began.

As indicated this Monday by the Ministry of Health of the Nation led by Carla Vizzotti, in the last 24 hours, they registered 272 deaths (representing the highest death toll recorded since February 5, 2021) and 13,667 new infections of coronavirus.

Thus, the total number of infected since the pandemic began amounts to 2,407,159 and the fatal victims are 56,471.

With information from: Agencies.

DB