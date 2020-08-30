Sebastian ‘Loco’ Abreu He has been one of the most charismatic strikers of the 21st century. A player who fought in more than twenty teams and always left a good memory. In addition to his indomitable nature and his follies on the pitch, Abreu was an insatiable striker, and he always put everything on the pitch to help his team.

Once retired, you have left the best possible legacy: Diego Abreu. It is about his son, who is 17 years old, is also a forward and who also trains in the lower categories of Defender Sporting. As if that were not enough, he shares some of the characteristics of his father: he is a large and strong attacker (he measures 1.89), and has an unusual ability to shoot. All this he mixes with a great understanding of the game, which allows him to be useful both inside and outside the area.

He is Defensor Sporting’s top scorer in the three years he has been competing, with 80 goals in 72 games. In addition, he is two-time champion of Uruguay for two years in a row (2018 and 2019).

In key selection, Diego has the opportunity to play for three countries. Her father is a myth for Uruguay. With the light blue jacket he played 70 games and scored 26 goals. He was in two World Cups and in one, in 2010, he reached the semifinals. Your child could continue the journey, but he also has the option to play with Mexico, country where he was born when ‘Loco’ played for America. Without going any further, Diego has already played with the lower categories of the Tricolor. He was selected with the U-16 and with the U-18. And if that was not enough, He also has an Italian passport.

Despite everything, he has never closed the door to Uruguay. He has always declared to the press that, just as he has decided to go with Mexico, he could do the same if they call him from La Celeste. Once then, you will have to make a decision. At the moment, he comes out with the North American country shirt: in five games he has scored six goals and has distributed three assists.