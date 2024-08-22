The governments of Uruguay and Chile criticized this Thursday (22) a decision by the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) of Venezuela that confirmed the “victory” of dictator Nicolás Maduro in the presidential election of July 28.

In an interview with EFE, Uruguay’s Foreign Minister, Omar Paganini, said that “once again the regime [de Maduro] is dedicated to ignoring all calls from the international community to verify the data in the minutes so that what is proclaimed can be demonstrated with detailed information.”

“We all know that in Venezuela these organizations [Judiciário] are not independent of the Executive Branch, therefore, it is an organization that depends on Maduro, which is endorsing Maduro himself being reelected. Clearly, this is in no way a credible statement,” said Paganini.

At X, Chilean President Gabriel Boric said his country “does not recognize this false self-proclaimed triumph of Maduro and company.”

“There is no doubt that we are facing a dictatorship that falsifies elections, represses those who think differently and is indifferent to the largest exodus in the world, only comparable to that of Syria as a result of a war,” added the leftist president.

In recent weeks, the TSJ has been conducting an expert analysis of the voting records submitted by the also Chavista National Electoral Council (CNE), which had indicated Maduro’s victory in the election. However, according to reports, the TSJ has not been allowing inspectors and experts from opposition parties to follow this analysis.

The opposition bloc Plataforma Unitária Democrática (PUD) maintains that its candidate, Edmundo González, won the election, and has made copies of the voting records available on a website that prove this.

The president of the court and of the Electoral Chamber of the court, Caryslia Beatriz Rodríguez, who was a councilwoman and mayor of Caracas for the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Maduro’s party, claimed that the expert assessment met “the highest technical and legal standards” and that it was found that the count records issued by the voting machines showed “full coincidence” with the records in the vote tally database.