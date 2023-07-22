Uruguay | About 2,000 penguins washed up dead on the coast of Uruguay

The cause of the mass death of penguins is not yet certain. The possibility of bird flu has been ruled out.

About 2,000 dead Patagonian penguins have washed up on the coast of eastern Uruguay in the last ten days, local authorities say. The news agency AFP reported on the matter.

Head of the Animal Department of the Ministry of the Environment by Carmen Leizagoyen According to the report, the penguins that died were mostly young and probably died in the Atlantic Ocean and ended up on the shores of Uruguay with the ocean currents.

“90 percent are young individuals who arrived with empty stomachs and no fat stores,” says Leizagoyen.

The cause of death of the penguins is currently unknown. However, the possibility of bird flu has been ruled out in studies.

Patagonian penguin breeds in the south of Argentina. During the southern hemisphere winter, the species moves further north in search of food and warmer waters. The Patagonian penguin may move as far as the beaches of the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo.

According to Leizagoyen, it is normal for some penguins to die, but he states that such a large mass death is exceptional.

Director of the Laguna de Rocha watershed reserve interviewed by AFP Hector Caymaris told the news agency that he had counted more than 500 dead penguins from a ten-kilometer coastal area.

Environmental according to advocates, the increased mortality of Patagonian penguins is due to illegal and overfishing, which leads to insufficient food for the penguins.

Director of SOS Rescate de Fauna Marina, an organization based in Uruguay that focuses on saving marine animals Richard Tesore estimates that the Atlantic subtropical cyclone that hit southeastern Brazil in mid-July probably caused the death of the weakest animal individuals due to bad weather.

Tesore says that he also recently found dead albatrosses, seagulls, sea turtles and sea lions on the Maldonado beach on the east side of Montevideo.