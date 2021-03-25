A helicopter of the Uruguayan Air Force moving vaccines against the coronavirus suffered an accident at dawn this Thursday in the department of Rocha.

According to the Ministry of National Defense of the neighboring country, the aircraft (a Bell 212 helicopter) attempted an emergency landing and “caught fire”, for which it suffered “total losses”, and its crew were injured of various kinds.

The shipment consisted of about 300 doses of Pfizer that were transferred from Montevideo to Rocha to follow the vaccination plan for people over 80 years of age envisaged by the health authorities.

The doses that were missed were part of the third delivery that the US laboratory sent to Uruguay, which arrived at Carrasco International Airport on Wednesday.

Uruguay acquired 3.8 million doses of Sinovac and Pfizer, of which 1,900,000 are already in the country. In addition, he signed up for the Covax platform, under the umbrella of the World Health Organization (WHO), through which some 450,000 doses of AstraZeneca will soon arrive.

Subsequently, the Uruguayan government completed the acquisition of 1.25 million more doses from the Chinese laboratory, which is scheduled to arrive in May.

According to data from the Ministry of Public Health (MSP), at 8.31 am (11.31 GMT) this Thursday, 414,926 people – 11.83% of the population – have been inoculated with the first dose. At the moment, 338,338 of CoronaVac and 76,588 of Pfizer have been administered.

Uruguay started its vaccination plan on March 1, with the establishment of priority groups to administer the Chinese laboratory vaccine (teachers, police officers, firefighters, servicemen and workers from the Uruguayan Institute for Children and Adolescents under 60 years of age).

The doses had arrived in Montevideo days ago. Photo: EFE.

Faced with a lower demand than expected, the Health Ministry sent doses to the border with Brazil and to the prison population, and opened the agenda for people between 50 and 70 years of age.

Last Sunday he also enabled the agenda to vaccinate the population between 18 and 70 years old in Tourism Week (or Holy Week), a group that exceeds 2.3 million inhabitants.

On Friday 12, the inoculation of health personnel began and the excess doses of Pfizer were administered in homes for the elderly and people over 80 years of age.

Since the pandemic began, on March 13, 2020, Uruguay has accumulated 87,812 positives (15,381 people currently suffering from the disease, of which 225 are hospitalized in intensive care) and 843 deaths.

With information from EFE.

JPE