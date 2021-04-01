When you get to the lake Uru Uru, a few kilometers south of the city of Oruro, in Bolivia, no effort seems to be enough to stop the ecological degradation of this wetland almost dry to which plastics, sewage and waste from the nearby mining activity reach.

The disaster runs counter to the almost forgotten Ramsar declaration, a convention on wetlands of international importance, which was established almost twenty years ago after Lake Uru Uru and its neighbor Poopó were recognized as a rich ecoregion.

In the Uru Uru and the Poopó there are approximately 76 species of birds, about 120,000 flamingos of three of the six classes that exist in the world, endemic plants and fish that have served as sustenance to the people of the Urus, which is believed to be one of the oldest on the continent.

An official of the Municipal Government Health Unit measures the pollution in Lake Uru Uru. Photo EFE

The activist Limberth Sánchez told Efe that the Uru Uru is practically a miracle of nature since it was formed in the middle of the last century by an overflow from the Desaguadero river, the one that comes from Lake Titicaca, in the north.

“As of 1955 the overflow (of the Desaguadero) has been formed”, including “there was a Navy post” in the 1960s and 1970s, and since that time fish such as pejerrey, karachi and mauri have been planted, giving life to “seven fishing cooperatives,” he mentioned.

The Uru Uru is not too deep, in humid times it has reached up to a meter and a half, however, now the water mirror it only occupies 20 of the 214 square kilometers, Sánchez said referring to data from the Orureña Mayor’s Office.

Pollution

The most critical point is the mouth of the Tagarete canal, an open-air sewer, which comes from the city of Oruro and whose foul waters have brought countless waste spread over more than a kilometer.

A tourist refuge on the shores of Lake Uru Uru in Oruro (Bolivia). Photo EFE

The thousands of disposable bottles they creak in the sun and seem to have life as the heat increases or decreases while in the garbage heap there are old toys, shoes, used diapers, containers of all kinds and even several dog skeletons.

A part of that rubbish is on the surface while that accumulated in previous years is under the sand like a nauseating black resin on a beach.

Lake water “has heavy metalsIt’s like cadmium, zinc, arsenic, lead, even mercury, “Sánchez mentions, lamenting the acid waste from the San José mine that reaches there.

“From the rail down (west) it is suitable for fishing and from the rail up (east) the waters are totally polluted,” said Félix Quiroz, a fisherman who for many years was an active indigenous leader dedicated to claiming because the contamination.

When you reach Lake Uru Uru, a few kilometers south of the Bolivian city of Oruro, no effort seems to be enough to stop ecological degradation. Photo EFE

Just that railroad built several years ago cross the lake and divide the most polluted side from the one that is not.

Quiroz entered the lake a few days ago and in almost ten hours of work he only caught a single silverside no more than 15 centimeters when a few decades ago, before 1995, the year in which he identified the decline of the ecosystem, the size could be triple.

Even a small tourist refuge on the banks has been abandoned and has no more use than being a space for raising some pigs. In the one that was the shore there are several abandoned rafts because “the lake has gone,” an inhabitant of the area told Efe who preferred not to give his name.

No solutions

In a notebook Guillermo Quispe, who is the director of Environmental Management of the Oruro Mayor’s Office, wrote down what is necessary to clean the beach that has become a garbage dump of about 10 hectares while a group of officials do a cleaning drill.

Lake Uru Uru in Oruro (Bolivia). Photo EFE

He estimated that about 500 people, rubber gloves, shovels, boots, many garbage bags as well as several cargo trucks and at least one shovel tractor are needed to remove all that garbage, which, he estimated, it is a product of the last 8 to 10 months.

The lake “in a five-year period it can disappear “It is necessary to “do this neat cleaning” and a “system of upstream grids,” he told Efe, but both the number of people and the data they handle seem to be insufficient or inaccurate.

“There are 240 hectares without taking into account Lake Uru Uru” those affected by pollution, said former leader Quiroz with certainty, while Sánchez maintains that all that garbage has been accumulating for years in which little was done.

On the margins of the most polluted part of the lake you can see feathers and remains of flamingos and other dead birds, which, according to the inhabitants, is because they believe that they are getting sick from the contamination of the waters that have turned into a swamp in those sectors.

A boat on the shores of Lake Uru Uru in Oruro (Bolivia). Photo EFE

The situation has made volunteers, officials and politicians talk about doing a deep cleaning, different from the one that took place about eight years ago but left clumps of garbage that were never collected.

However, it gives the impression that as long as the wastewater treatment plant can deal with the waste and the composting and recycling plants are enabled, the cleaning done will still be insufficient.

