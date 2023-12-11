“Very private” disco party in Milan. Among VIPs, gheishas and red curtains…

There Milanese nightlife is very well known, but there is still a place in the heart of the city little known but above all really exclusive. Is called “Red Room” and it's one disco for adults very particular. The owner – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – is Marco Dell'Utrison of Marcello, one of the founders of Forza Italia and Silvio's right-hand man Berlusconi. His parties are called Chandelier Motelbecause they recall the ancient glories of the brand of the same name which in the early 2000s enlivened the Milanese nights, boasting among its guests Mickey Rourke And Madonna, Sylvester Stallone And Mariah Carey. But this time we have to settle for Giacomo Urtis, the VIP surgeon. Urtis dazzles the center of the track with the long blonde hair it's a shiny little black dress which recalls that of Chiara Ferragni at the Verona Arena when Fedez proposed to her.

Read also: Melons, no full powers. Stop by Lega and Forza Italia on the prime minister's plan

Read also: Gino Cecchettin in the media blender. Lucarelli: “Disconcerting parable”

The manager of the venue, Antonio Coppola, ensures that here a regular is Leonardo DiCaprio: since he has a girlfriend from Brescia (Vittoria Ceretti, 25 years old) he reveals himself in the Red Room with black t-shirt, jeans and capand dance until closing, strictly at 5. In the upper part of the venue – continues Il Corriere – there are two small rooms have red curtains: every now and then they close for a minute, you don't know if it's for a stolen kiss or a private conversation. A trans dressed as a geisha he wanders around the dance floor, in the front row a man and a woman, there are two of them teachers: she won the competition at school as a support teacher and he is a mathematics and physics teacher. “I don't drink, I don't smoke and I don't do drugs“, he points out. “I came because it's there Gianni Agostoa crazy deejay”. At 5 it closes. Someone has found company, while the others, now sleepy, go away.

Subscribe to the newsletter

