The Minister of Culture, Ernest Urtasunhas traveled this Friday for almost an hour the dependencies of The invisible housesocial and cultural center of Malaga whose headquarters a municipal building has since 2007, and has described it as a “reference cultural center” in Spain.

Urtasun stressed that the invisible house “Culture Program in a wonderful way that allows the residence of artists, participates in the call for Aid for residence And he has participated in recent years in important programs of the Ministry of Culture such as Culture and citizenship“

“It is a pleasure to visit it And see the work that is done with those responsible, “he assured journalists after being in the works of a future library. Asked if his visit is a support for the invisible in his contentious with the City Council when there was a municipal closing decree, he said that” simply “he was going to know his activities.”

On whether we should look for a solution to preserve that space, he explained that he knows that there is a dialogue between the Cultural Center and the Consistory, which leaves in the hands of both parties “to find a solution” and that, by prudence, it does not enter the matter. He added that he was going to visit that place, which he considers ” An activity that is very valuable for the city“

A thousand people, more according to the calls, participated a year ago in a demonstration in defense of the invisible, who requested that the City Council The dialogue for its assignment resumedThey claimed the continuity of the space and opposed the qualified situation of “constant harassment.”

For her part, the spokeswoman for the invisible and lawyer, Amanda Romero, explained this Friday, after the meeting between Urtasun and representatives of the center, which has meant “a recognition of the project, which he already had reference”, and recalled that the collective It has been working with the ministry for yearsregardless of the political sign of its owner.

“Explicit recognition”

“It is an explicit recognition“To the work, Romero has highlighted, to add that” the need to preserve and guarantee the continuity of the project “has been put on the table” and that he hopes that the visit “will give off”. He has indicated that the following steps are pending for that continuity and that they have remained in maintaining contact with their team to achieve the goal.

Romero has specified that what most caught the Minister’s attention is “The space management modelin which neighbors, local creators and the projection nationally and internationally fit for the alliances that have been generated and the projects that have been able to raise with different institutions. “

He has been attracted to the “Diversity at ages, origins And the dimension from the local to international “and believes that with the visit” the need to give continuity to the project has been evidenced, which all the time put as a reference at the state level. “

The Minister of Culture, Ernest Urtasun, during the visit made to the invisible house. EFE

Closing order after 18 years

Precisely This month turns 18 The invisible and weighs on it a municipal closing order since 2024. “For a year, the entire legal apparatus of the City Council that can be launched to try to suffocate the project is still in force. Despite the offensive of suffocating and trying by all the roads, the space generates projects and activity, although they are more internal because they prevent us from public activities,” he said.

He explained that they cannot request activity license because they do not have the transfer of the building, which does not execute the Consistory despite its commitments in this regard. Define “paradoxical” and “kafkiana” the situation When the City Council recognized it as a project of municipal public interest in May 2016, given the activity developed until then, despite the license, but there was an “unexpected turn.”

