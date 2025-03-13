03/13/2025



The Spanish Minister of Culture, Ernest Urtasun, signed this Thursday a memorandum of understanding in cultural cooperation with the Palestinian ambassador to Spain, Husni Abdel Wahed, to expand and promote actions between both countries in the fields of culture and artwithin the framework of the celebration of the Palestinian Culture Day. For the minister, the agreement is also an expression of the «Recognition of the state of Palestine».

«Palestinian culture is a World Heritage. Its millenary splendor belongs to all. Ours is also your pain and suffering And the collective responsibility of his defense, as in other countries, punished by war, as is the case of Ukraine, ”Urtasun said in an act that has taken place in the National Library of Spain.

The minister explained that literature, audiovisual and cultural heritage are the main thematic areas referred to in the document, which also contemplates the collaboration and sustained exchange of programming, cultural policies and training objectives as well as bibliographic interests between the National Library of Palestine and the BNE.

«We want to show ours Firm and determined support to a town that suffers, in the most unfair way, its extermination Under the bombs, the devastation of its territory, the exile and the most inhuman of the sieges, in the midst of a war that contravenes international legality and violates the most basic humanitarian precepts, ”he said.









«Spain will continue to work in all international forums to demand a definitive fire and a fair and lasting solution, based on the existence of two states. Because there will be no peace without justice, or possible justice without this recognition, ”he said.

“They are fascists or Nazis”

For its part, Husni Abdel Wahed has thanked Spain for its “concrete facts” in supporting its country and that the document establishes the foundations for a future exchange of cultural activities between Palestine and Spain. «Spain accompanies its speech with concrete facts and translates what it says with concrete policies. We greatly value Spanish recognition, ”he said.

He has also claimed peaceful coexistence and has criticized the “Growing ascent of the extreme right”. «They are fascists or Nazis. They use fear and horror as weapon, ”he denounced. Likewise, he has regretted to be the subject of a “criminal geno -” that is affecting culture with the “destruction of sector, educational, social and religious entities.” “Destruction is huge,” he said.

«They are forcing us to leave our land. They make life impossible and then they say it is voluntary migration. It is not. It is one Ethnic cleaning (…). Our commitment is to remain in our land, our commitment is to maintain our humanity, and our commitment is to try to face this genocide in the most human way possible, although our people are suffering horrors, ”he said.