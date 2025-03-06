After the fishing that the Spanish gallery owned by Urtasun in Arco for the passivity of the Government when lowering the VAT in the purchase of contemporary art, the minister faces the next 8-M, on the day of the day of the day of the day, the day of the day of the day … Woman, the first unemployment organized by culture workers since the arrival of adding to the department. It will be a two -hour concentration convened by workers’ commissions in front of the Valle Inclán Theater against the gender salary gap in the INAEM. The union – very close to adding – will move the banners of the Ministry headquarters and could only affect any function, but in case the Urtasun flies appeared yesterday at a meeting of the Equality Commission of its department to give acknowledgment of receipt of the claims.

«At the moment I knew the minister came, I was clear that it was for the strike, says a person who went to the meeting. And indeed, without being in the agenda, the minister took the issue of the gender gap. Urtasun, whose presence is not usual in these meetings, just said that it has to do how the problem can be solved. The Administration has proposed to address the issue in the negotiation of the next collective agreement and within the framework of the restructuring that culture intends to address in the INAEM, the agency responsible for managing the theater, dance and music of state production. “But this can be a matter of years,” he says with a sneer Ángel Núñez Álvarezof the CSIF union. Urtasun, at least in public, did not raise CC.OO. Distrust the planned strike, but its presence in the Equality Commission, which the Ministry included in its public agenda, should undoubtedly read as an attempt to file roughness.

CC.OO. It has been warming the 8-M unemployment for two weeks. The union denounces that the workers of the ‘feminized’ sections of the national theaters -peppers, tailors, makeup artists, councilors and production assistants, with about 90 percent of women in their templates -cob 63 euros per month less than their companions of the ‘male’ sections: machinery, lighting, sound and useful technicians. “The slight and desirable increase of women in historically masculine templates in recent years does not justify that 97 workers of the same professional group, with the same requirements and access degree, and with the same special working conditions (forced scrolling and holidays worked), charge 63 euros less in the complements that give back these special conditions,” says CC.OO. “This comes from the origin agreements, since 1995. And the INAEM denies that this salary gap exists,” he explains Vanesa ArévaloGeneral Secretary of the Trade Union Section of CC.OO. In the INAEM.