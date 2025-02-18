In the absence of concrete measures, Urtasun pulls ads. Last week he announced that he will create a general direction to reform the INAEM. Two ago, he announced a reform of the Ministry of Labor to develop in the artist’s statute. And advertisement in ad, … Until December 2023, when after arriving, he announced that the Cinema Law would be the first rule that would be approved under his mandate. More than a year later, Urtasun announces again: «I have the conviction that this year we will have the law of cinema. I can say it ».

This optimism of the minister has caught the sector by surprise, which since September has been seeing how the deadline to present amendments to the whole is being extended one week behind another, and so five months are there. This same Tuesday, the parliamentary groups were informed that the amendment period is extended two more weeks, until February 26. It is the nineteenth occasion in which this period is extended. The film of cinema “neither is nor expected”summarizes a source from the sector consulted.

In what the head of Culture is currently in preventing that together present an amendment to the whole. With Vox’s it is counted, but if not the independentistas present another amendment, the law could fall to the first change. This is what the spokesman to add in the interview that granted RNE to talk about the minimum wage and a little culture came to say that Congress is “very fragmented”, that “a lot of dialogue and negotiation is required ». “I have been working intensely with the parliamentary groups of Congress for many months to overcome the first step, which is to overcome the amendment to the whole,” he said.

“We are still at this point,” some voices of the sector regret, remember that the Ministry has not discussed the most divisive points of the law for months. They are the same as these voices raised to Urtasun at the beginning of the legislature: the linguistic quotas, the definition of independent producers, exhibition windows and screen quotas to access aid, among other claims.

The minister did gather the sector when he reached the department, with the will to put everyone in agreement, but did not succeed and finally decided to send to Congress the law that drafted Iceta in the previous legislature. He did it to expedite the procedures and with the idea of ​​modifying the text during parliamentary processing. The law arrived at Congress in June – follows months after arriving at the Ministry – and since then there has been a single advance. “It is a text that requires a lot of work, and in all this time we have not worked on it,” says a source in the sector. The Black molten decreed by the minister collides with today’s optimism. Time will say.

According to Urtasun, the norm is “essential” because the current legislation dates from 2007. “It is a very outdated norm and does not contemplate the series. Something that are currently an element of fundamental audiovisual consumption in our country ». The last to remember it was the president of the Film Academy, Fernando Méndez-Leitein the last Goya gala. “Fruits of the offices often claim to claim the process of the law of cinema,” he said. “We are workers who make movies.”