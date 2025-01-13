The Minister of Culture, Ernest Urtasun, praised this Monday the “lesson of solidarity” of the performing arts in “times of individualism” and “contempt for the public”that “so much” should be “taken care of.”

This was stated in his speech at the end of the 10th Gala of the Academy of Performing Arts of Spain, which was held at the Calderón Theater in Valladolid, a city that the head of Culture has claimed as “one of the great cultural capitals.”

Urtasun thanked those recognized at this event for “making” citizens happy with the performing arts, which have “a uniqueness”, that of welcoming a profession that is a “lesson of solidarity and reciprocity” by the mutual need between public and artists.

“We need each other to continue existing,” the minister has highlighted, to praise “shared emotions” in “times of individualism” and “contempt for the public.”

On the other hand, Urtasun has thanked the artists for the “risk” behind the achievements of their career and for having “standing up against any form of impediment to the development of their task” in all the times they have “raised their voices to embody the act of supreme freedom that takes place when an artist takes the stage.”

Finally, the minister, who has also shown his support for those affected by DANA, has thanked the Academy for its “harmony” and has highlighted that he is counting on it to carry out measures for culture, as was done with the Law of Artistic Teachings. In this sense, he has stressed that his department works on the Artist Statute with the objective of “advance dignity, labor rights and protection for the profession.”