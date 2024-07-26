EU, von der Leyen writes to 27 for names of candidate commissioners: deadline August 30

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen sent a letter this morning to the 27 member states asking them to indicate “the names of the candidates for the post of commissioner”. Her spokesperson announced this, specifying that the deadline for the governments’ response is set for August 30. As is known, the first choice of the Italian government is Raffaele Fitto, current minister for European affairs with responsibility for the PNRR. A loyalist of Giorgia Meloni. In the last few hours the name of Elisabetta Belloni has also emerged, current director of the Department of Security Information (DIS) that Ursula von der Leyen likes. Belloni, eternal candidate for all possible high public offices, notably her candidacy for the Quirinale which then fell through, organized the last G7 in Puglia, guaranteeing the safety of all the leaders. A stage where she managed to get noticed even by the newly re-elected President of the Commission.

EU: Tajani, ‘Fitto more suitable to be commissioner, but no reshuffles on the horizon’

Will Italy be able to get a commissioner of weight in Europe despite Giorgia Meloni’s no to Ursula von der Leyen’s encore? “I absolutely believe so”. Raffaele Fitto “would be an excellent candidate, we will discuss it within the government, he knows the European institutions well”, therefore he has “what it takes to be a good commissioner and not just an intern”. Fitto “is the most suitable, but I don’t see any reshuffles on the horizon – he clarifies -, I imagine the responsibilities will be distributed, but I don’t see any reshuffles or problems for the majority”. This was assured by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani to RTL.

EU: Tajani, ‘I vote for Ursula? Salvini and I are in different political families’

“Salvini and I belong to different political families. We are for stability, we are the European People’s Party, which is the first party in Europe, a center-right party that obtained the president of the European Parliament, the president of the European Commission and will have the relative majority of European commissioners. No red because the left did not vote no to von der Leyen; there was socialist support, but most of the Greens did not vote for her, not being part of any majority”. This was Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani’s statement to RTL, on the League leader’s accusation that FI voted for Ursula von der Leyen’s encore ‘with Schlein and the red-green fanatics’. “The diversity of opinions in Europe is well known – Tajani remarked -, we are part of different families. There has never been any problem: we in Forza Italia have always been consistent. Since the Bucharest congress we have always said that we would vote for von der Leyen in the name of stability. Imagine what would have happened on the markets if von der Leyen had not been elected. Votes count, von der Leyen’s speech and her document have contents that have collected all the proposals of Forza Italia and the EPP regarding the Mediterranean, immigration, housing, industrial policies, SMEs, for immigration, there is a substantial change for the Green Deal, which remains as it is right but its contents must change. We are against climate change: we must commit ourselves but with pragmatic solutions and this emerged in von der Leyen’s document very clearly”.