Placed in the eye of the hurricane due to the delay in the distribution of vaccines in Europe, Ursula von der Leyen defends her strategy of vaccination although he acknowledges, for the first time, that he underestimated the complexity of the process and the needs for rapid mass production. They are lessons that he claims to have learned from this crisis.

He tells it in an interview with The vanguard and a group of European media on the fifth floor of Berlaymont, a building converted into headquarters and domicile.

-Seeing the delay in the delivery of doses, do you recognize errors in the creation and application of the vaccine strategy that you have implemented in the European Union?

-Now we have three licensed vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca, which in the summer was the candidate who seemed to win the race, and Johnson & Johnson, CureVac and later Sanofi will arrive. If you look at the success of the portfolio, it speaks for itself.

-Where’s the traffic jam?

-It is the increase in deliveries at the beginning of the vaccination strategy, and here, I think we have underestimated the complications that we face. Looking back, if I could repeat something, it would be to explain to people that yes, that we are moving forward, but that it is going to be slow, we are going to find problems, delays because it is a completely new procedure.

-What problems have you encountered so far?

-The same industry understood that it would not be able to increase its capacity so quickly. From what comes to me from the pharmaceutical companies, it has to do with the supply chain, because each vaccine seems to compete with the others in the different supply chains. We select the right companies, with three already supplying vaccines and others to come. It was a good choice. Regarding the prioritization of health workers, the elderly and the vulnerable, it is also the good choice, and we will keep it. In the speed of delivery and the predictability of respecting the contracts, there we have learned a lesson, which was too static, that we believed that every week the deliveries would be fulfilled. We should have known before that a new procedure would not start without roller coasters and many problems, problems at the start until the process stabilizes.

The AstraZeneca plant in Macclesfield, Great Britain. The lab was late on planned deliveries of the coronavirus vaccine. Photo: BLOOMBERG

-If you could go back, what would you change?

-Looking back and looking forward, we have to think in parallel in mass production. The industry got the vaccine much earlier than expected, and this is good. But speed up production, set up new supply chains in advance, the industry told me that a vaccine needs on average about 400 components, this could have been done in advance. The fact that science has advanced the industry is good, but we have all learned that mass production and acceleration is a huge task and where we have to be better prepared for the future.

-Do these delays put your credibility as president of the European Commission at risk?

-I think we should recapitulate what deliveries and what achievements we have achieved when the whole process is finished, because it is important to see what we have done. I want to remind you that we were commissioned with this task in June, the first contract with AstraZeneca was signed in August. I can tell you that there were a hundred companies and institutions applying to participate in the European Commission project, which we reduced to a portfolio of six. It was a bet, but it was the good bet, because now we have three vaccines already authorized and others to come.

-Is there a communication problem with European leaders? Are you worried about being criticized?

-Our experience is that the vast majority of leaders support us forcefully and also publicly. If we focus on the facts, since June there is a committee where the 27 member countries are represented, and no decision is taken without their consent. A committee that meets five to seven times a month

-When will there be a mass vaccination in Europe?

-Our objective is that, by the end of the summer, 70% of the adult population is vaccinated.

– Does a decision process at 27 always imply less agility in times of crisis?

-Of course, I am aware that a country can be a speedboat and the EU a tanker. But this is the strength of the EU. And I am fully convinced that the European approach is the correct one. We have worked much faster than usual and there are some factors that we need to examine further. First, I can’t even imagine what it would have meant for Europe if now one, two, three or four countries had access to vaccines and all the others did not. What would it have meant for the single market? What would it have meant for the unity of the EU? It is unimaginable.

-What has caused the vaccination delays in the EU?

-One element is how we deal with the safety and efficacy of vaccines: we decided not to take shortcuts with the EMA (the European Medicines Agency) verifying the safety and efficacy of each one. This conditional business authorization process takes three to four weeks. I think it is the right decision because with a new vaccine, you inject a biological active substance into a healthy person. It is a huge responsibility. With this process, there is first a complete scrutiny of the experts and scientists of the EMA, the data is analyzed and with this, there is a clear distribution of the responsibility that corresponds to the company. I know that the UK has chosen 24-hour emergency clearance, but then the onus also lies with the government. We chose another route and I think it is the good decision.

Pfizer vaccine dose syringes. The vaccination process is delayed in Europe. Photo: REUTERS

-And the case of Israel?

-Israel is frequently cited for its speed, and it is impressive to see it. The difference is that they are highly digitized, which is good, but also that they have agreed that personal health data will be provided to companies. It is something that we do not do in the European Union. Of course, a decision made at 27 takes more time than if you do it yourself. But I am totally convinced that the European approach is the right one. If you look at the single market, if a single Member State had access to vaccines and managed to carry out full vaccination over time, and neighboring countries did not, it would be unthinkable for the economy because we are very integrated, there are many chains of supply dependent from different member states. For this reason, also from the economic point of view, it is correct to move forward as Europeans.

-When are you going to get vaccinated?

-That is a good question. I don’t know, I must admit. I think we are following the scheme of the Belgian authorities. I will have to ask.

-To respond to the economic impact of the pandemic, recovery funds have been launched. There are northern countries worried that they may have continuity. Can you assure that the recovery initiative will not be used in a new crisis?

-The structure is very clear, it is one off, only once, and as you have seen, there is a clear commitment and control of all the different actors. What we have to focus on now is compliance. I am very proud of the EU this time facing the united crisis at the European level. It is a matter of respect for the decision-making process in the Council, the Commission and the Parliament. The structure has been established for the first time and not permanently, but even in a one off, we guarantee to go to market, raise capital and distribute it with a clear plan, milestones and objectives. I think it is a huge achievement. The Council can make other decisions in different circumstances, but for the moment, it is the one there is.

-Italy, the great recipient of these funds, is changing government. What is your opinion about Mario Draghi?

-This is an internal issue, and there is a golden rule that indicates that we do not discuss internal issues. I just look back and see the impressive role that Draghi played at the ECB and this is something very well known to someone who is not Italian, if I may say so.

By Jaume Masdeu, from Brussels

