Ursula Von der Leyen, warmonger and anti-popular

The re-election of Ursula von der Leyen This is very bad news for Europe. She has been confirmed as President of the Commission a dangerous warmonger who did nothing to avoid the war and everything not to stop it, an accomplice to the genocide of the Palestinians, the president of the rich and the multinationals.



This vote is in line with the one on the resolution authorizing the attack on Russian territory with European weapons and the refusal to discuss the situation in Gaza yesterday. The support of the Greens, who have said goodbye to pacifism, should be seen in this context.

The reconfirmation of Ursula von der Leyen bears the mark of war, rearmament, and the return to neoliberal austerity with the Stability pact with the massive unpopular cuts in social spending. It is serious that Ursula von der Leyen was confirmed despite the condemnation of her lack of transparency in relations with multinationals in the case Pfizer.

Whoever voted for her will also be a conscious accomplice of the war on migrants and asylum seekers that will be fully implemented with the Pact for Migration in 2026, a colonialist model of the 21st century.

*National Secretary of the Communist Refoundation Party – European Left