European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrives at the start of the weekly meeting of the College of European Commissioners in Brussels | Photo: EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday (18) won the confidence of the European Parliament to remain in office for another five years, thanks to the support of 401 MEPs in a chamber of 720 seats.

The 401 votes in favour put her 41 above the majority needed to be confirmed, while 284 MEPs voted against, 15 abstained and seven voted invalidly.

Although the vote was secret and party discipline was non-existent, the Popular, Social Democrats, Liberals and Greens said in advance that they had instructed their MEPs to vote in favour.

In contrast, Patriots for Europe, the Left and Europe of Sovereign Nations voted against.

The Conservatives and Reformists, for their part, gave their MEPs full freedom to vote, although they said they expected a large majority of their members to vote against the German.

Sources in the party said after the vote that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy had voted against it.

Von der Leyen now has the rest of the summer to put together her team of commissioners and the portfolio she will give to each one, a selection she will have to present during the month of September.