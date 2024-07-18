The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen won the European Parliament’s vote of confidence on Thursday to hold her post for another five years.

Von der Leyen needed the favourable vote of at least 361 of the more than 700 MEPs for a new mandate at the head of the European executive, which he has led since 2019. In total obtained 401 votes in favor, 284 against and 15 abstentions.

Before the vote, the German leader tried to respond to the sometimes contradictory expectations of the various groups in the chamber in an hour-long speech.

Von der Leyen defined as priorities to boost competitiveness and strengthen investments in key and defense industries, and set a target of 90% net emissions reduction by 2040 to combat climate change.

He also promised a “clean industries” plan to reduce energy bills and an “affordable housing plan” for precarious households, with, for the first time, a specific commissioner dedicated to the issue.

The bloodshed in Gaza must stop now

Von der Leyen also called for “a strong Europe” in a “period of great geopolitical anxiety and uncertainty” in the face of “demagogues and extremists who are destroying our European way of life.”

The German politician also promised to strengthen European borders and asylum and migration policy, as well as creating a European Commissioner for the Mediterranean to strengthen relations with the southern neighbourhood.

According to Von der Leyen, strengthening EU borders will be one of the key lines, both to control migration and to relaunch tourism with “digital border management”.

In her speech on Thursday, the president also called for an end to the “bloodshed in Gaza,” because the citizens of the Strip and humanity “cannot bear it any longer.”

“I want to be very clear: the bloodshed in Gaza must stop now. Many children, women and civilians have lost their lives as a result of Israel’s response to Hamas’ brutal terror,” said von der Leyen in her speech to the European Parliament in an attempt to obtain the approval of MEPs for her to continue at the head of the European Executive for another five years.

Von der Leyen said that “the people of Gaza cannot bear it any longer and humanity cannot bear it any longer,” and called for “an immediate and lasting ceasefire” as well as the release of the Israeli hostages still held by Hamas.