The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen arrived in kyiv by train from Poland on Friday on her eighth trip since the start of the war in Ukraine, where he is scheduled to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky and personally announce new EU support measures to help the country cope with the winter.

“The cold season starts in two weeks and Russia’s relentless attacks on civilian energy infrastructure are aimed at causing maximum damage,” the Commission President told a European Newsroom journalist.

“We will help Ukraine in its courageous efforts. I came here to talk about Europe’s support,” he added.

In that sense, He mentioned winter preparations, but also “defence”, the EU “accession” process – which began in June – and “progress on G7 loans”.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) warned on Thursday that Ukraine is likely to face its toughest winter yet this year due to massive damage to its power grid caused by Russian attacks.

Since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022, Ukraine has lost “more than two-thirds” of its electricity production capacity, the IEA said.

Consequently, The European Community will provide kyiv with an additional 160 million euros ($178.6 million) in humanitarian aid and energy infrastructure, mainly solar panels.

Upon arrival, von der Leyen handed over a supply of electric generators and other materials to Ukrainian firefighters for use in emergency operations.

“When Russian bombs fall, the State Fire Service rushes to extinguish the flames and rescue people. We support them with power generators and emergency equipment,” von der Leyen wrote on her social media account X.

The Commission President also revealed that she visited one of the “invincibility points” (centers with internet and electricity connections that Ukrainians can use during blackouts) set up in kyiv.

Before, Von der Leyen had laid a bouquet of flowers on the wall in the centre of the capital that commemorates all Ukrainians who have fallen at the front since 2014, when the rebellion of pro-Russian militias who declared independence of part of Donbas sparked war in eastern Ukraine.

Another issue to be discussed during his visit to kyiv will be the $50 billion in loans promised to Ukraine by the G7. with the participation of other entities such as the European Commission.

The president also announced that the so-called peace plan of President Volodymyr Zelensky will be on the agenda.

“Next week, the UN General Assembly will be an opportunity to announce important messages and mobilise support, especially from countries in the Global South,” said the Commission president, who travelled to Poland on Thursday to announce €10 billion in aid to European countries affected by the floods.

Ukraine puts pressure on its allies

The European leader’s trip takes place while Ukraine is putting pressure on its allies to allow it to use donated long-range weapons to attack “legitimate” military targets on Russian territory.

Although Washington and London have considered this possibility, EU member states remain divided on the issue.

The European Parliament on Thursday urged EU countries to “lift restrictions” on the use of these weapons.

“What the European Parliament is calling for will lead to a world war with nuclear weapons,” said the speaker of the Russian State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, in response to the warnings made by President Vladimir Putin.

Although Ukrainian troops surprised Moscow in August with an unexpected offensive in the Russian region of Kursk in eastern Ukraine, kyiv is forced to give ground to the advance of Russian forces.