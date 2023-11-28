Ursula von der Leyen and the anti-trafficking plan

Ursula von der Leyen’s activism: this morning the president of the European Commission presented the Aglobal alliance against traffickers of human lives. These are the words of von der Leyenopening the conference at Brussels: “We know how difficult it is to tackle migrant trafficking but when we joined forces we made progress. On my side visit to Lampedusa we joined forces with Italy. Crisis management is important but it is not enough. We need a systemic response that excludes traffickers from these activities. We need to establish new bilateral partnerships that focus on routes but we also need a Global Alliance“.

“We must prevent and dissuade people from entrusting their lives to traffickers. The best way to save lives is to prevent these people from undertaking that journey”, said the president of the EU Commission.

Ursula von der Leyen he would have the ambition of doing an encore, putting his name on the table for the next one Presidency of the European Commissionafter the elections of 9 June 2024.

According to what appears to Affaritaliani.it, Ursula is trying to create the conditions in order to obtain the support of the major European parties such as that of Giorgia Meloni. Let us remember that Ursula is an expression of German CDU (Christian Democratic Union) which in Germany is in opposition to government of Olaf Scholzsocial democrat, but in Europe popular and socialists govern together.

The electoral campaign that will lead to the renewal of the European Parliament will inevitably also concern theItaly. The Italian government, led by Giorgia Meloni, expresses a center-right majority, creating cohesion between moderate center parties. But, for the first time, this pattern could be reversed, as Prime Minister Meloni could take a convenient ‘shortcut’, also joining socialist parties to gain more weight in Europe.

Read also: Meloni-Von der Leyen: here’s what’s behind the vaunted harmony

Subscribe to the newsletter

