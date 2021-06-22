The Lady Ursula von der Leyen, German born 62 years ago in Belgium, in Ixelles, arrives in Conecittà to praise Mario Draghi, the most loved Italian in Europe, the one who in Barcelona was even welcomed with a standing ovation (complete with the heart of the premier’s heartfelt emotion). “Total support of the EU” and “Italy as a model for recovery”. In short, a green light without without and without but of Brussels (and in Berlin after meeting with Angela Merkel, a German who grew up in the ‘wrong’ Germany and was soon disowned) not so much to Italy and the Italians, but to Super Mario. But Draghi is not Italy. Apart from the fact that they have to explain to us why the PNRR license plate Giuseppe Conte it was not good (perhaps the Prime Minister did not like) and that of the former head of the ECB it is an example for the Old Continent. Without forgetting that the government Count I, that of the ‘dangerous’ yellow-green was a case in Europe, a problem almost as serious as Hungary’s Orban. But a Berlin is Brussels Did they realize that the parties, apart from the entry of Forza Italia, are always the same? Or maybe if the premier worked on Frankfurt for years and has excellent relations with the main chancelleries everything is fine, otherwise Italy always ends up behind the blackboard? The suspicion is there, because the honeyed and poignant words of Ursula – to think badly makes you sin … he said Andreotti – they could hide a good catch (as has often happened in this stepmother EU). How? The undocumented immigrants will all stay in Italy, there is no doubt, but above all the heralded money of the PNRR tears and blood will be repaid with reforms, starting with pensions. With all due respect to the League, the unions and quota 100. When a German born in Belgium who by profession is the president of the European Commission comes to Rome to sanctify our prime minister, their friend, there is little to be happy about. Indeed, we need to keep the antennas straight. Dear Ursula, Italians are not naive …