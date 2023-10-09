Ursula Corbero naked: heart-stopping Tokyo (House of Cards), social super star

The public loves her madly after seeing her in the role of Tokyo in one of the most cult TV series of recent years: The paper house.

In recent weeks Ursula Corbero has been the protagonist of a new Netflix production – “In flames” where she plays Rosa Peral. “I thought about it for a long time before accepting but I think the time had come to overcome Tokyo’s role,” he told Il Messaggero. “With Rosa I change my image and play a woman who seduces, a mother who manipulates and kills.”

Not just an actress. She is also a model and social super star: to be clear, over 21 million fans on Instagram, a symptom of worldwide popularity. And she knows how to keep attention, sometimes posing photos with a high degree of sensuality.

Ursula Corbero, the sport with which she keeps fit

Ursula Corbero is in better shape than ever. One of her secrets? Sport and exercises. She loves fitness. In his workouts – in addition to warming up and stretching after the session – among the exercises he prefers those for the legs and buttocks (burpees, lunges and squats). Yoga is another passion of the Spanish actress (she also maintains a balanced diet rich in fiber and vegetables).

