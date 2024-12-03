Not even Robbie Williams gave ‘El Hormiguero’ back the lead against ‘The Revolt’. On Monday David Broncano opened the week repeating victory (16.7%) against its great competitor, which scored a 15.2% audience share. And to make matters worse, he did it with the visit of Dani Martín, who was passing through the La 1 format after having been interviewed by Pablo Motos just a few days before.

Yet, ‘The Anthill’ doubled the bet this Tuesday, December 3, to receive, in the absence of one, two international stars: Eddie Redmayne and Úrsula Corberó. The paths of the British actor and the Spanish performer come together in ‘The Day of the Jackal’), series that will arrive in Spain through SkyShowtime on the 6th and which, before its international premiere, has already been renewed for a second season.

It is an adaptation of the legendary film ‘Jackal’ from the 70s. From there it comes to Eddie Redmaynand the passion for history, since his father is a big fan of the film. «I loved the original movie. It was one of those that we saw over and over again when I was little. Curiously, ‘Jackal’,‘Dirty Dancing’ and ‘Pretty Woman’ They were my parents’ favorites. At a quite inappropriate age I saw that intense spy look and it seemed super attractive to me,” said the Oscar-winning actor.

That’s why, when he did the casting, his father was very excited and gave him a clear message: “don’t screw up.” And it did not disappoint him. “He has seen seven episodes and he really liked the series, he told me ‘you are doing quite well,” commented the guest.









Ursula Corberoon the other hand, was not very familiar with the character that popularized Edward Fox. It caught him in another generation. However, his father was also a big fan. «The series really seemed quite new to me. I think we are not used to this type of action-espionage genre where there is a hitman with a parallel life. It’s a kind of James Bond but very humanized.

The most Cadiz-born Úrsula Coberó

The Catalan actress really liked giving life to Nuria, the protagonist’s girlfriend, in the series. The problem is that the character is from Cádiz and therefore had to imitate the accent. «I asked them to give me a test, although I did it on myself, because they couldn’t differentiate the accent much. But I had never done it and it bothered me a little, I didn’t want to disrespect anyone. He thinks he becomes looser as the series goes on. “At first I was very cautious,” she confessed. Although both she and John Ariasthe actor who plays his brother in the series, had a savior who helped them nail the accent, their ‘coach’.

Motos also wanted to know if between Ursula Corbero and Eddie Redmayne They have had chemistry when they met. “He says that you and Jon Aria“You guys are hilarious, while he’s a pale Brit who complains about flights,” Motos said.

Information that the Catalan actress flatly denied, claiming that “she is very humble.” “It’s incredible, I hope I always work with people like that,” he praised.

“Tell him more things, he’s enjoying it,” Trancas and Barrancas pointed out. Between laughs, the protagonist of ‘The Money Heist’ He said he had been saying wonderful things about him all day and I know he is a little embarrassed at times, but I really can’t say anything else. «Eddie It has everything. Apart from being a good actor, which we all know…”, he stressed.

Very shy, the British man reacted by pointing out that “I’m going to wear scarlet.” In addition to returning her partner’s compliments despite her opposition. “You really are incredible,” he pointed out. The actor explained that he had not worked on a series for years, something that had him very stressed. «I was in Budapest recording pulling my hair out. until they appeared Ursula and Jon and they brought energy, joy and enjoyment.