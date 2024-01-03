Sergio Galliani and Úrsula Boza were a couple in the successful series 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio'; Therefore, in some scenes, both had to kiss. However, this became an uncomfortable experience for the popular 'Shark Stare', as his partner did an unpleasant action before the recordings. Recently, Úrsula had the opportunity to talk with Connie Chaparro and she told him this particular detail that her husband did and that's how he reacted.

What is the unpleasant action that Sergio Galliani did in 'At the bottom there is room'?

Ursula Boza He surprised more than one by telling a peculiar anecdote that he lived with Sergio Galliani. The actress pointed out that her partner did an unpleasant action when they were going to film a kissing scene in 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio'.

This revelation shocked Connie Chaparrowho was invited to the latest episode of the channel that has the popular 'Shark Look' with her partner Christopher Gianotti.

“Do you know what your husband did? He was very unfortunate. When it was our turn to kiss, which, in reality, were beaks, he ate his bread with onion, he ate onion and I told him 'asu mare'. Later he ate his Halls,” commented the popular 'Uchi' with laughter. Later, Boza clarified that Galliani did this because there was trust and to break the ice. “That made it lighter,” he added. Nevertheless, Shorty She disagreed with what her husband did.

Why didn't Sergio Galliani continue in 'At the bottom there is room'?

The actor Sergio Galliani He established himself for his role as 'Miguel Ignacio de las Casas', better known as 'Nachito', in the popular series 'There is room at the bottom'. However, the artist decided to record until eighth season and not continue in this production. In that sense, the interpreter revealed why he made this decision, even though his character was one of the most beloved.

“When 'At the bottom there is room' ended, I made a promise to myself and said: 'Well, now comes my stage of self-knowledge and personal self-satisfaction, and personal goals.' (I wanted to start) achieving things that maybe my mind was in. many ways you can say: 'I have never done it and I won't be able to do it'”, were the words of Galliani.