Christopher Gianotti and Ursula Boza They came to the set of “Magaly TV, the firm” to open up about their sentimental relationship, which over the years has had a series of comings and goings, but, despite this, the duo does not rule out resuming it. At one point in the conversation, the actress told Magaly Medina that the problems in her romance arose sooner than many would imagine, since it occurred shortly after they both got married.

After 6 years of living together, Christopher and Úrsula decided to get married, but they did not evaluate what would come later. “After the marriage, everything started,” said the youtuber, referring to his marital problems. “We signed and the (…)”, specified Úrsula. Likewise, the “Shark Look” noted that it was when she was pregnant for the first time that she chose because her relationship with Gianotti was no longer. VIDEO: Magaly TV, the firm